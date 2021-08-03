Win a Ram TRX While Supporting Charity

AutoGuide.com

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the hottest truck in North America right now, packing 702 horsepower, 650 lb-ft of torque and the ability to use that power in just about any setting. The key issue with the Hellcat-powered pickup is that they are fairly expensive and more importantly, they are hard to find without a big dealer markup. Due to the ongoing global microchip shortage, the company is behind on production and trucks are in short order, so some dealerships are taking advantage of the big demand and small supply by jacking up the prices.

However, if Lady Luck smiles upon you, you could win a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX for just $10. CharityStars is currently holding a sweepstakes to win a TRX and entry packages begin at just $10. Of course, the more entries you buy, the better your chances of winning, but as you buy more, the entries cost less per piece, with 5,000 entries costing just $200. Best of all, even if you do not win, you are donating to a variety of good causes through CharityStars and Global Giving. Oh, and the winner of the Ram TRX will also get $10,000 to cover the taxes on the prize.

The Ram TRX

The odds are good that if you are interested in winning a Ram 1500 TRX, you know all about the world’s most powerful production truck, but just in case you do not, here is a quick rundown.

The Ram TRX is powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 that also motivates the Dodge Hellcat models and the Jeep Trackhawk. In the Ram, this beastly V8 provides 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, with the power being channeled to all four wheels by means of an 8-speed automatic transmission and a heavy duty four-wheel-drive system. Helping to make the most of the power on any off-road setting is an adjustable, adaptive Bilstein suspension system and big, beefy off-road tires on beadlock-capable wheels.

In short, the Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful and most off-road capable truck in the world, but the engineers didn’t stop there. This monstrous pickup has a unique hood, fenders, bedsides and grille, providing plenty of engine-cooling air flow and room for the big tires to move on rough terrain. This truck is bigger and wider than any other Ram 1500, so it is easy to spot these beasts on the street.

Finally, the TRX comes with an interior layout that would make some European luxury sedans jealous, including a stunning 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the award-winning UConnect software. This Ram is built for high performance, but the cabin is designed for daily driving comfort.

CharityStars and Global Giving

You are probably wondering who is giving away something as sought after as the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. This sweepstakes is being run by CharityStars, a groundbreaking fundraising platform that helps raise money for charitable causes. Their website is packed with incredible items which are included in either an auction or a sweepstakes, with proceeds going to the charitable organization of the donor’s choice.

In the case of the Ram 1500 TRX, the proceeds of the sweepstakes will go to Global Giving, an organization which helps connect nonprofits with donors, helping to provide the funding, tools, training, and support they need to serve their communities. In their 19 years of operation, Global Giving has dispersed over $587,000,000 from more than 1.3-million donors to nearly 30,000 projects around the world.

Current featured projects on the Global Giving website address the wildfires in California, education for girls in Guatemala, an anti-trafficking program in Indiana and an education program for children in Macedonia.

How to Enter

Entering the sweepstakes to win the Ram 1500 TRX is simple. You donate to enter on the CharityStars website, starting at $10 for 100 entries. If you use the coupon code AUTOGUIDE at checkout, you will get an extra 100 entries for free with any order. As you donate more entries, the price goes down, so for $35 you get 500 entries, $50 gets you 1,000 entries, $100 gets you 2,000 entries and $200 gets you 5,000 entries. In other words, the cost per entry ranges from 10 cents down to 4 cents, and that doesn’t count that 100 free entries you get with the AUTOGUIDE coupon code.

The winner will be announced on October 1, 2021, but entries will only be available until September 16, so if you want your shot at a free Ram 1500 TRX, get your tickets today!