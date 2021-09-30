2023 Genesis GV60 is a Stylish EV You Unlock With Your Face

AutoGuide.com

The littlest Genesis crossover will also feature a dedicated drift mode, and a performance model with 483 horsepower.

Genesis late Wednesday revealed more information on its dramatic GV60 electric vehicle. After its initial reveal earlier this summer, we now know more details on the brand’s first dedicated electric model. When it launches, the GV60 will feature plenty of forward-thinking tech, and be the most powerful production Genesis model available.

As part of the reveal, Genesis showed off the GV60 in colors beyond the acid-yellow (sorry, São Paulo Lime) of its first look. It offers a clearer look at the overall shape of the compact EV, which is a full 7.9 inches (200 millimeters) shorter than the GV70. It’s a funky shape, modifying the brand’s twin-line motif for a more expressive look. The GV60 sits atop the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, which provides it with a long 114.2-inch (2,900-mm) wheelbase—an inch more than the GV70. That gives it a real wheels-at-the-corner stance, and like its siblings, the squat GV60 appears more like a hatchback than a traditional crossover. Genesis will offer the GV60 in 11 colors, including Hanauma Mint, a clever nod to the 2019 concept that previewed the eventual concept car.

Genesis is particularly proud of its redesigned nose badge. 80 percent thinner than before, the shield now features an intricate Guilloché pattern, inspired by luxury watches.

Inside, the GV60 features a spacious cabin due to its flat floor and “floating” center console design. No longer content with a rotary shifter, Genesis has moved to three dimensions with the Crystal Sphere. When the GV60 is off, it functions as an ambient lighting source. Flip the power, and it spins around, revealing the shifter. Neat. Many of the interior bits are made from plant-based leather or recycled PET bottles. Genesis will offer the GV60 with a variety of interior colors, including two green combos and a blue.

Genesis is pushing forward with tech aplenty inside and outside the GV60. A B-pillar-mounted camera can scan owners faces, allowing them access to the car without a key. The system can remember two faces. Once scanned, the driver’s personal settings for the seat, steering wheel, mirrors, infotainment, and head-up display can all apply automatically. Like the GV70, the GV60 will also feature a fingerprint authentication system that also functions in place of a key, as well as a payment confirmation system.

Other interior goodies include a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, which includes four atmospheric “moods” (Relax, Energetic, Bright, and Warm). An augmented-reality navigation system also makes it easier to follow directions. “Relaxation Comfort” seats up front recline almost completely horizontal, and Genesis’ Ergo Motion Seat is also available.

Over-the-air updates are increasingly common in the industry, but the GV60 takes them a step further. Because of its electric platform, OTA updates can apply to the suspension, brakes, steering, and driver assists. You’ll be able to update your car without even visiting the dealership.

The 2023 GV60 will come with a variety of different drivetrains, all drawing power from the same 77.4-kWh battery pack. The standard model is a rear-drive, single-motor setup, producing 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The all-wheel drive model boosts those figures to 314 hp and 446 lb-ft respectively, care of a second motor on the front axle. Finally, Genesis will offer an as-yet-unnamed performance variant. This uses the same AWD setup, but an uprated front motor, boosting power to 429 hp. Torque is the same 446 lb-ft in regular driving modes, but Boost Mode provides a 10 second, er, boost, to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft. This lets the GV60 whir up to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.0 seconds even. Estimated ranges go from 280 miles (451 km) for the rear-drive model to 229 miles (368 km) for the performance model.

A dedicated drift mode should provide the driving thrills, while the Preview Electronic Control Suspension can read the road ahead, providing a smoother ride over rough surfaces. Drivers can also switch between rear- and all-wheel drive. One-pedal driving is also available.

The E-GMP platform supports 350-kW charging; finding such a source can juice the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. The slow-charging rate is also upped to 11 kW. Like the Ioniq 5 and EV6, the GV60 is also capable of charging appliances via its charge-port and an adapter. This Vehicle to Load (V2L) setup provides up to 3.6 kW of charge.

Naturally, the GV60 comes chock full of driver assists, including adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, remote parking assist, auto high beams, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.

It’s important to note that all these details are for the Korean-market model. When we can expect the North American specs for the 2023 Genesis GV60 is unknown, but we expect the car to be on sale within the next 12 months.

