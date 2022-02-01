Protecting your Toyota Investment – Why you should have the right insurance policy that provides OEM replacement parts

AutoGuide.com

Nobody ever wants their vehicle to be damaged in a crash, but we all know it’s possible. That’s why we carry insurance, to help make sure that our vehicle is brought back to its original condition without a large one-time cost to us. But, after being worked on, can you be sure that your vehicle comes out of the shop with repair parts that meet factory specifications? You can, with the right insurance coverage.

If your current insurance policy doesn’t specify that original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts will be used, your vehicle may be repaired using the cheapest parts available. This includes parts taken from a salvaged vehicle, repainted, and reworked to fit your vehicle. It can also mean alternative parts made to fit your vehicle but made at a lower cost that can cut big corners on quality.

What are Alternative /Aftermarket Parts?

Alternative and Aftermarket Parts are mostly made by companies that do not work directly with the vehicle manufacturer. There are a wide range of these companies, and therefore a wide range of quality. Aftermarket parts may not invest in the same levels of research and development when manufacturing a part.

Aftermarket parts may look the same, but they aren’t. The exact differences are almost impossible to spot but can have a huge impact to you and your vehicle. Not all aftermarket parts cut costs in the same ways. Even among these parts there are those offering higher and lower quality for a range of prices, but are you ready to head into a shop and determine which is best?

Photo by Alexandr Kazharski/Shutterstock.com

One Size Does Not Fit All

Alternative parts may be designed to fit your vehicle, but they aren’t made to the same exact specifications as OEM Parts. Alternative parts may not fit as well, which stands out on your repaired ride, and may result in longer repair times and potentially impact other parts in order to make them fit.

Alternative parts can also lead to problems down the road. For example, corrosion protection is likely not as durable as a genuine part. Support structures under the surface may not offer the strength of genuine parts, and even bolt holes may not line up exactly. Another way alternative parts cut costs is by using thinner metal. This can make the body parts more susceptible to dents and dings from minor impacts down the road – like a runaway shopping cart – it can also mean more noise in the cabin of your vehicle since the sound damping behavior of the original panel is an important part of vehicle design.

Photo by Rost9/Shutterstock.com

Using alternative or aftermarket parts that don’t meet factory standards can do more than just leave you with a sour experience. Failure of a non-OEM part can even void your factory warranty.

What Are Genuine Parts?

OEM parts, such as Toyota Genuine Parts, are made by the vehicle manufacturer. Tested and certified, they meet or exceed crash test guidelines. Vehicles today use advanced safety systems, sophisticated sensors, specific windshields, cameras, and controls. Do you want to take a chance with non-genuine parts?

It’s The Reason You Bought a Quality Vehicle in First Place

Why do you want Toyota Genuine Parts? Because they’re designed to meet the same levels of quality, safety, and appearance as the parts used when your vehicle left the factory, so your Toyota gets back everything you liked about it before the crash.

If you want Toyota Genuine Parts replacement, you need to first be sure that your insurance policy specifies what parts will be used in the event of an accident. Toyota Insurance Management Solutions and their expertise can help guide you to the right policy based on your situation, including Toyota Auto Insurance where you can specify Toyota Genuine Parts replacement, so they are used whenever possible, even if other parts are less expensive. This coverage is available for most customers driving a Toyota vehicle less than 10 model years old.

Photo by MR.TEERASAK KHEMNGERN/Shutterstock.com

There are plenty of reasons why you bought your Toyota, but one of the most common reasons is the quality reputation of the brand. Toyota is world-famous for its manufacturing process and the durability and reliability of the vehicles it produces.

*This is a sponsored article from Toyota Insurance Management Solutions