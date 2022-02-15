2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Debuts With Up To 677 HP

AutoGuide.com

The EQE will spring to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

Mercedes’ hot-rodding AMG outfit on Tuesday evening revealed the second of its modern EV offerings, with the debut of the mid-sized EQE 4Matic+. Following in the footsteps of the EQS AMG, the EQE features more power, not to mention augmented handling and stopping from the folks in Affalterbach.

Picking out the AMG-ified EQE shouldn’t be too hard. It follows the modern style guide, with the vertical chrome bars of the Panamericana grille transferring over to the blacked-out and blocked-off nose panel. A more aggressive front bumper pairs with AMG-specific side sills and a larger diffuser out back. There’s a subtle lip spoiler, as well. The changes give the EQE’s egg shape a bit more definition, but stop short of shouting.

The EQE sits on a shortened version of Merc’s EVA2 electric vehicle architecture. A 10-module battery pack with 90.6 kWh of usable juice sits down low, and each axle has its own electric motor. That’s a wee bit less than the AMG EQS’ 12-module, 108-kWh setup. Don’t think that the EQE is going to just wait around, though. The standard model (known as the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 elsewhere in the world) still produces 617 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque. When driver’s spec the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and its boost function, those numbers swell to 677 and 738, respectively. So long as the EQE has 70 percent of its charge, the car—which I’m just going to start calling “eek”—will crack the run to highway speeds in 3.3 seconds. Eek, indeed.

AMG touts many other under-the-skin changes, too. The in-house tuners have tweaked the battery management system, for example, and over-the-air (OTA) updates will allow further optimization down the road. The driving modes are also adjusted, with Sport and Sport+ leaning even further into the performance side, and Comfort left for range-hunters.

With a maximum charge rate of 170 kW, the EQE can recoup up to 112 miles (180 kilometers) of range in 15 minutes, according to the WLTP standards. Total range? Somewhere between 276 and 322 miles (444–518 km), again to the Euro standards. Expect a 10–20 percent drop for the eventual EPA figures—but also, like most other German EVs, expect the EQE to better those numbers in the real world.

As standard, the EQE AMG comes with adaptive damping and an air suspension system. AMG touts a more distinct differences between the drive modes, with the fast-acting dampers allowing for both a smoother cruise and a more alert, sporty drive. Rear-axle steering is also standard, with up to 3.6 degrees of angle from the rear wheels. Sitting behind the standard 20-inch wheels are enormous 16.3-inch (415-mm) front and 14.9-inch (378-mm) rear disc brakes. Opting for the carbon ceramic stoppers requires a bump to the 21-inch aero alloys, to help the 17.3-inch (440-mm) front rotors even fit.

(Editor’s Note: there will be small differences between the US- and Canadian-market EQE; this photo of the rear seats in particular is not representative of the latter.)

This wouldn’t be a performance EV without funky spaceship noises, either. AMG has given the EQE a few different backing sounds, with a unique note for its launch control function. Sweet.

Inside, the AMG EQE goes big on alcantara, gray contrast stitching, and a smattering of AMG badges. The deep-dish, flat-bottomed steering wheel and center console include genuine carbon fiber trim, as well. Hyperscreen is available too, stretching right across the cabin as it does in the EQS, for maximum eye candy. Speaking of, buyers can also spec an AMG Night Package, which blacks out even more exterior trim, or swaps in carbon bits.

Like the regular EQE and EQS, the AMG model includes a whole suite of driver assists. This includes the updated navigation system, which takes the current charge into account, and can adapt routes based on nearby or necessary charging stops. Drivers can also specify how much reserve charge they consider acceptable for any trips.

Mercedes-Benz Canada says it expects the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE to begin arriving in dealerships Q4 of this year. Curiously, the US press release doesn’t provide any delivery window. Pricing for both regions is expected closer to the EQE’s launch.

