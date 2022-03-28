Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch to Debut March 31st

AutoGuide.com

The teaser is out, and while Toyota won’t confirm it, you’re looking at the first photos of the upcoming GR Corolla hot hatch.

That’s right, Toyota is about to transform the reliable Corolla into a high-performance machine that is certain to turn heads and please anyone looking for driving excitement. What we can glean from the images are some very aggressive fender vents and “GR-Four” badging, all but confirming that this hot hatch will make use of all-wheel drive.

Many of its components are rumored to be borrowed from the GR Yaris (sold overseas but not destined for our shores). That car makes use of a turbocharged 1.6-lier 3-cylinder to deliver over 250-hp. Plus, it also utilizes the GR-Four all-wheel drive system that is the brand’s first performance-focused AWD system in 20 years.

Look for Toyota to throw everything else at this hot hatch, from upgraded brakes to a sport-tuned suspension and even some interior highlights. Just how wild the big T is planning to get is not yet clear, but what we do know is that the brand is focused on growing its GR performance car lineup, which already includes two authentically exciting cars: the GR86 and GR Supra.

Set to debut on Thursday, March 31st at 9:30 Eastern you can watch the exciting reveal here.