2023 Nissan Leaf Pricing Announced, No Longer Cheapest EV On Sale

Nissan has released pricing for the refreshed 2023 Leaf, and it is no longer the cheapest EV on sale anymore. After the destination fee, the Leaf is more than $2,200 more expensive than the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

For the longest time, the Nissan Leaf has held the title of the cheapest electric vehicle on sale, but this refresh pricing has it losing that title to the Chevrolet Bolt EV, at least in the US. The Leaf’s trim line has been simplified to two, the base Leaf S and SV Plus. The Leaf S is the price leader, starting at $27,800, and comes equipped with a 40kWh battery and an EPA estimated range of 149 miles. Stepping up to the SV Plus trim forces a buyer to upgrade to the 60 kWh battery, with an EPA estimated range of 212 miles. The SV Plus trim starts at $35,800, but neither cited price includes the $1,095 destination fee. After destination, the Leaf S is $28,895, and the SV Plus is $36,895.

The Leaf’s 2023 refresh includes snazzy new wheels, a restyled front fascia with black accents, and Nissan’s new branding, but mechanically, the car is about the same as before. The Leaf’s pricing is a lot more than the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, which are cheaper, newer designs, and go much further on a charge. But, if you’re a US resident, no General Motors built EV or PHEV is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. Still, even after the tax credit, a comparable Leaf SV Plus would be $29,395, more expensive than the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf should arrive at dealers very soon.

