The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Will be Front, Rear, or All-Wheel-Drive, and Pack Up To 557 Horsepower

AutoGuide.com

Watch out Ford Mustang Mach-E; Chevy’s hot on your tail with a similarly sized, midsized crossover EV.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is Chevrolet’s next entry into the not-so-expensive electric vehicle arena. This two-row, midsized electric crossover rides on GM’s new Ultium platform, the same as the Silverado EV and GMC Hummer. Unlike those two behemoths, with world-bending length, girth, and power, the Blazer EV is a more sensible size, aimed directly at the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Range estimates aren’t exact yet, but Chevrolet claims that the most efficient Blazer EV will have a range of up to 320 miles.

Most interestingly, the 2024 Blazer EV will be available in front-wheel-drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), or all-wheel-drive (AWD), depending on trim. The lower trimmed 1LT and 2LT are FWD or AWD, but the mid-trimmed RS model can be optioned as FWD, RWD, or AWD. The top-of-the-line Blazer EV SS is AWD and will have 557 horsepower. Chevy hasn’t divulged any performance numbers, but the Blazer SS’s power dwarfs the Mustang Mach-E GT’s 480 ponies. Oh, and there’s a PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) available too, a first for Chevrolet.

Now, pricing is as follows – $44,995 for the lowest trimmed 1LT, FWD (single motor) car, ranging all the way to $65,995 for the topmost Blazer SS. Remember, the GM exhausted its federal tax credit status in 2020, so no Blazer EV will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Sure, maybe a fully electric Blazer is sacrilegious to the folks used to the old-school K5 Blazers, but ignore the name, and you’ll realize GM’s brought its A-game with another stylish, feature-packed EV crossover.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.