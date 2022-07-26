Volkswagen ID.4 Enters US Production Via Chattanooga Plant

AutoGuide.com

Volkswagen’s electrification world domination plan moves further along.

After months of planning, talking, and several announcements, US production of the Volkswagen ID.4 is finally underway. The first US-made ID.4s rolled off the assembly line this week, and VW says the vehicles will be delivered as early as October 2022. Right now, production numbers aren’t quite up to speed, but VW is aiming for 7,000 cars per month by the fourth quarter of 2022. In preparation for the production ramp-up, Volkswagen is hiring more than 1,000 workers for the plant from now, until the end of 2022. The new model line also included more than 75,000 workforce hours of EV and high-voltage training.

Volkswagen says the ID.4 is its most popular electric vehicle, with more than 190,000 units sold worldwide. The US-made ID.4 is produced at VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, alongside the Volkswagen Atlas. Formerly, this plant produced the midsized Passat sedan, which was discontinued earlier this year.

The plant got $800 million dollars worth of upgrades to handle the transition to producing electric vehicles. It has dedicated spaces for battery pack assembly, and is the sixth site Volkswagen has that is capable of producing electric vehicles.

Currently, the ID.4 only comes in one battery size; an 82kWh battery, but VW has plans for a smaller 62kWh battery. It will also be produced at the Chattanooga plant. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but Volkswagen says that it will be cheaper than the current larger battery model.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.