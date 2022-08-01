The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is the First EV Police Truck

AutoGuide.com

Move aside, 2024 Chevy Blazer PPV. Ford’s F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is a new player in the electrified police vehicle game.

Previously, Ford announced its intention to enter the purpose-built electric vehicle segment. This means, that it wanted to make EV taxis, police vehicles, and the like, tailor-made for special applications. It appears to be that the F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle (SSV) is Ford’s first product of that promise.

For the Lightning Pro SSV, Ford took a standard F-150 Lightning, and then altered and tweaked the truck specifically for police duty. Dubbed the “Pro SSV”, the truck features a police lightbar that can be optioned, and a big push bar (also an option). Inside, the truck’s center console has been redesigned and made ready for the plethora of equipment and computers that police officers use on shift. Also, the rear seats have had steel intrusion plates inserted into the seatbacks, and they’re all vinyl for easy cleanup.

Power is identical to the regular F-150 Lightning, meaning it comes with the same standard or extended range batteries, good for 452HP or 580HP, respectively. Although definitely a quick truck, the F-150 Pro SSV isn’t designed to be a police cruiser. Ford thinks the F-150 Lightning SSV Pro will be ideal for assisting other police functions like responding to the scene of an accident or being able to tow or haul things if needed.

True, there have been rumblings of a pursuit-rated Mustang Mach-E, but nothing on order from the brand itself. Ford says the F-150 Lightning SSV Pro is the first EV police truck. If it’s as good as the standard F-150 Lightning, it should prove to be a big success.

