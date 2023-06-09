The Porsche Mission X Is A Preview Of An EV Hypercar Soon To Come

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

Porsche’s latest design study feels far more substantial than a typical concept car.

Concept cars are meant to build fervor for the brand and gauge the public’s reception of a future idea. Still, some concepts are so outlandish, impractical, and impossible, that they have no chance of ever being produced. The Porsche Mission X does not seem to be one of those cars, though. Although officially called a “design study” the car’s production-looking body suggest it’s very close to being made. Porsche says that if it chooses to make the Mission X, it plans to make it the fastest road-legal car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Porsche Mission X is an all-electric hypercar that the brand says “is a glimpse into what the sports car of the future could look like.” Porsche says it’s meant to show what looks like nothing else in the Porsche stable; it is a low-slung, petite car with a bubble canopy and square rear that looks reminiscent of 1960s Le Mans racecars. The typical blobby 911-inspired headlights aren’t here, instead, two vertical lines comprise the front light clusters. The car is painted “Rocket Metallic,” a color specifically formulated for the Mission X design study.

To achieve the record of the fastest road-legal car around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, Porsche is pulling out all the stops to make the Mission X as fast as possible. Its goal power-to-weight ratio is 1 horsepower to every 2.2 pounds. It will generate more downforce than the Porsche 911 GT3. The battery is even placed behind the rear seats, allowing for a similar weight distribution and advantage as a mid-engined gas-powered car.

Porsche hasn’t given an official green light, but Porsche itself hints that production of the Mission X is highly likely.

