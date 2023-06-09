The Porsche Mission X Is A Preview Of An EV Hypercar Soon To Come
Porsche’s latest design study feels far more substantial than a typical concept car.
Concept cars are meant to build fervor for the brand and gauge the public’s reception of a future idea. Still, some concepts are so outlandish, impractical, and impossible, that they have no chance of ever being produced. The Porsche Mission X does not seem to be one of those cars, though. Although officially called a “design study” the car’s production-looking body suggest it’s very close to being made. Porsche says that if it chooses to make the Mission X, it plans to make it the fastest road-legal car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The Porsche Mission X is an all-electric hypercar that the brand says “is a glimpse into what the sports car of the future could look like.” Porsche says it’s meant to show what looks like nothing else in the Porsche stable; it is a low-slung, petite car with a bubble canopy and square rear that looks reminiscent of 1960s Le Mans racecars. The typical blobby 911-inspired headlights aren’t here, instead, two vertical lines comprise the front light clusters. The car is painted “Rocket Metallic,” a color specifically formulated for the Mission X design study.
To achieve the record of the fastest road-legal car around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, Porsche is pulling out all the stops to make the Mission X as fast as possible. Its goal power-to-weight ratio is 1 horsepower to every 2.2 pounds. It will generate more downforce than the Porsche 911 GT3. The battery is even placed behind the rear seats, allowing for a similar weight distribution and advantage as a mid-engined gas-powered car.
Porsche hasn’t given an official green light, but Porsche itself hints that production of the Mission X is highly likely.
Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here
Be the first to write a comment.