Top 10 Upcoming EVs of 2020

The Electric Vehicle (EV) market continues to grow—giving the electric-curious among us more to learn about while expanding the range of options available to the in-market shopper.

Whether as a primary or secondary vehicle, shoppers now have more choices than ever when they decide to make the switch to electric motoring. With competition heating up, the latest advances in EV technology are coming hard and fast, all helping drive extra value for the consumer.

Driving an EV is becoming more feasible to more shoppers these days, and the trend will continue—thanks in part to some of the 2020 electric cars we’ll highlight below. All are quick. All are silent. Many have dual-electric motor AWD.

Tesla Model Y

Crossovers are all the rage these days, and premium EV builder Tesla is gearing up to give shoppers yet another all-electric option to consider. The Model Y will join the larger Model X in the brand’s lineup, giving shoppers a second Tesla crossover option, and a new entry-point to the brand’s utility vehicle range.

Full details aren’t finalized at this writing, but Tesla advertises 66 cubic feet of cargo space, all-wheel drive, and a 300-mile estimated range. There’s room for the family and their gear—and the highest-performing Model Y will sprint from 0-60 at near-supercar speeds, without making a peep.

Don’t miss the signature minimalist interior atmosphere, or the 360 degrees of high-resolution camera coverage for maximum safety.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo’s smallest crossover is called the XC40—and a new version, called the Recharge, is adding an all-electric XC40 to the family.

The performance figures look thrilling: this electric crossover can do 0-60 mph in less than 5 seconds, and packs over 400 horsepower.

Volvo’s latest array of connectivity and safety tech is on board, as is fast-charge capability enabling an 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes. Look for about 200 miles of range on a full charge.

BMW iX3

The all-electric version of BMW’s X3 luxury crossover will start production this year, giving shoppers in the electric luxury segment yet another option to consider.

It’s called the iX3, and with it, BMW promises a “brand-typical” driving experience enabled in no small part by a totally redeveloped drive system and some pioneering battery technology. With 286 horsepower and boatloads of immediate electric torque, performance will be snappy and silent.

Notably, construction of the driveline sees numerous components assembled into compact, unitized modules—lightening the vehicle and widening the possibilities for various hardware configurations in different models.

The iX3 is one of many new electric, or electrified, models planned for BMW showrooms in the near future.

Polestar 2

Polestar is an electrified vehicle brand owned jointly by Volvo, and parent company, Geely.

The Polestar 2 is an all-electric sedan that will packs plenty of familiar and innovative Volvo styling touches, a 408-horsepower electric drive system, and a targeted range of 275 miles.

With styling themes inspired by some of the world’s most beautiful cities and an available performance package with braking, suspension and wheel/tire upgrades, there’s a Polestar 2 for just about any shopper. Production begins later this year, with the first units shipping to their customers shortly thereafter.

Audi E-Tron Sportback

The Audi E-Tron is one of the most striking crossovers on the road, and also, one of the most advanced. Audi’s take on an electrically-driven, Quattro-equipped utility model has culminated in a unique styling exercise that’s designed to get noticed—especially with the incoming E-Tron Sportback.

This new body variant gives shoppers a new choice in the look of their E-Tron, with a body that’s even more dynamic and athletic in appearance.

Inside, E-Tron flaunts one of the most distinctive cabins in the game, with generous use of ambient accent lighting, high-resolution displays, and a playful layering of metal, wood, and leather.

The brand’s flagship features and systems are all on board, including premium audio provisions, advanced safety tech, and an electric Quattro driveline that’s been tested extensively around the globe.

MINI Cooper SE

Going electric seems like a natural progression for the MINI brand, which has long been known for squeezing plenty of smiles out of small amounts of fuel.

The upcoming MINI Cooper SE will hit the road soon, giving shoppers after the brand’s cheeky styling and upscale cabins a new, all-electric option to consider.

Look for 184 horsepower, 0-60 in 7.3 seconds, and a low-and-wide mounted battery pack that helps improve the Mini SE’s handling.

Fast-charging capability sees charging from 0-80 percent possible in 35 minutes, according to the automaker. Drivers can expect about 150 miles of driving on a full battery. Featured content will include a Drive Mode selector, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, and more.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

This is the Ford Electric SUV—and when the automaker announced it to the world a few months back, it set the internet ablaze. Mustang Mach-E is a family-ready electric crossover wearing the same nameplate as the automaker’s legendary sports car. What’s the connection? According to Ford, it’s performance, and freedom.

When it hits dealers, this electric SUV will boast a cutting-edge cabin, unique looks, and 0-60 figures in the mid 3-second range, thanks to AWD and 460 available horsepower.

An advanced drive mode system allows drivers to set the Mach E into various modes like “Engage” and “Unbridled”, to customize their driving experience. This one’s winter-ready, family-ready, and promises to bring many owners their first taste of the EV motoring experience, as interpreted by Ford.

BMW i4

Featuring the latest iteration of BMW’s eDrive technology, the i4 has been teasing the electric-curious among us for some years now. Soon, it’ll hit dealer lots as part of BMW’s ongoing move into electrified motoring.

Engineers and battery experts worked to create a battery and drive system that are exceptionally compact and energy efficient, while exterior designers crafted a body that conveys signature BMW Gran Coupe touches and a strong presence on the road. Late last year, camouflaged i4 prototypes could be spotted undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden. At this writing, it seems like we’ll see what a production-ready i4 will look like, a little later this year.

VW ID.4

Volkswagen is working on plenty of exciting new electric vehicles, and one of them is called the ID.4.

Details are sparse at the moment—but we know it’ll be an electric SUV with range in the 300s. Some sources report that multiple body styles will be available, too. Expect it to look similar to the I.D. Crozz concept from 2017.

Watch this year’s upcoming autoshow circuit closely for a better look at the ID.4, and it’s features, specs, and performance.

Mazda MX-30

Japanese automaker Mazda is known for making affordable, upscale, and fuel-efficient cars that use its signature SKYACTIV technology to extract maximum energy from every drop of fuel they combust.

In 2020, Mazda will also join the EV game, with its first all-electric vehicle, dubbed the MX-30. Intended for strong sales volumes on the mass market, MX-30 is a small crossover that takes Mazda’s promise of sophisticated style and efficient driving thrills to the EV market.

Coming to selected markets in 2020, the MX-30 deploys Mazda’s latest electronic chassis enhancements, with features like G-Vectoring Control Plus helping deliver a more engaging and confident handling feel.

