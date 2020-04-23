2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Debuts at $80,490, On Sale This Fall

AutoGuide.com

It was only a matter of time before Cadillac debuted an extended wheelbase version of its flagship Escalade SUV.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade now adds the ESV variant to its lineup. The ESV is the even larger Escalade for people for whom the regular Escalade just isn’t big enough. The price for the ESV starts at $80,490 (including destination) and the behemoth is set to grace showroom floors from fall 2020.

There is no difference in the equipment levels between the two Escalades; the trims and convenience features will be shared between the two variants. The critical difference is the size. For reference, the standard Escalade shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Tahoe whereas the Suburban forms the base for the ESV. It is 15 inches longer overall and features a 14-inch longer wheelbase.

This results in a cabin that is not only more spacious but offers significantly more cargo capacity as well. Behind the third row, The ESV gets 60 percent more cargo space and behind the second row, the increase is 29 percent. In volume terms, the ESV boasts of 41.1 cu ft behind the third row whereas the standard Escalade features 25.5 cu ft of cargo volume. Behind the second row the number jumps to 94.1 cu ft. compared to 72.9 cu ft.

In terms of luxury equipment, both variants are identical. The 38-inch curved OLED infotainment system and the Super Cruise are part of the ESV’s equipment list just like the standard Escalade. Powetrain options are identical too. The 6.2-liter V8 is offered as standard. It makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. of torque. You can opt for the 277 hp, 460 lb-ft 3.0-liter Duramax at no extra cost. Magnetic Ride Control and adaptive air suspension are both on the lengthy options list. Speaking of, a fully specced ESV would likely breach the $100,000 mark.