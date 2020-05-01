Join Us on the Digital Track with Forza Motorsport 7 Today at 3PM

AutoGuide.com

We’re shifting gears for our usual Friday afternoon Forza session by heading to the track.

It’s a new month, and we’re taking the opportunity to switch over to a new game. Instead of the usual Forza Horizon 4, we’re moving to its track-focused sibling, Forza Motorsport 7.

FM7 came first, launching back in 2017. It arrived with over 700 cars, more than any other game this generation. Since then additional post-release content has bumped the number up past 800. Motorsport 7 also features over 30 tracks from all over the world, including Brands Hatch, Daytona, Sebring, and the vaunted Nürburgring.

With more of a sim-racing bent than Horizon 4, FM7 requires more care behind the wheel. We’re going to be taking on a variety of road and race cars during this week’s action, so you won’t want to miss it.

Like last week, we’re also going to be talking about what we’ve been driving in the real world recently. It’s quite a bit different from this week’s review, which was the pint-sized 2020 Hyundai Venue.

Want to join in the fun? Great! Get all the info on how to do it down below:

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!