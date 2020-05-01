Join Us on the Digital Track with Forza Motorsport 7 Today at 3PM
We’re shifting gears for our usual Friday afternoon Forza session by heading to the track.
It’s a new month, and we’re taking the opportunity to switch over to a new game. Instead of the usual Forza Horizon 4, we’re moving to its track-focused sibling, Forza Motorsport 7.
FM7 came first, launching back in 2017. It arrived with over 700 cars, more than any other game this generation. Since then additional post-release content has bumped the number up past 800. Motorsport 7 also features over 30 tracks from all over the world, including Brands Hatch, Daytona, Sebring, and the vaunted Nürburgring.
With more of a sim-racing bent than Horizon 4, FM7 requires more care behind the wheel. We’re going to be taking on a variety of road and race cars during this week’s action, so you won’t want to miss it.
SEE ALSO: Forza Horizon 4 Car List: Here it is in Full
Like last week, we’re also going to be talking about what we’ve been driving in the real world recently. It’s quite a bit different from this week’s review, which was the pint-sized 2020 Hyundai Venue.
Want to join in the fun? Great! Get all the info on how to do it down below:
Watch live video from AutoGuide on www.twitch.tv
How to Join Us
Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:
- A copy of Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox One or PC
- Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)
- Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST
And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!