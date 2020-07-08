2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line Gets Angrier in Latest Teasers
The little sport compact is likely to keep the current car’s fun 1.6-liter turbo and a choice of manual or dual-clutch transmissions.
When Hyundai took the wraps off its origami-like Elantra way back in March, we generally liked what we saw. It’s a distinctive design that can’t be mistaken for anything else in the class. But in everyday form, the new body almost overwhelms the standard-size wheels. Now Hyundai is teasing the N-Line version, and it folds in an added dose of aggression for the new compact.
The Korean company released this latest batch of renders late Tuesday evening. The N-Line would replace the existing Sport sedan, sitting above the everyday models but stopping short of a full-tilt N model. The seventh-generation Elantra adopts a more aggressive front bumper treatment here, with larger lower air intakes and a unique grille. Larger 18-inch wheels sit at all four corners, with triangle-textured inserts complementing the body styling. Larger brakes sit behind the five-spoke wheels as well.
Sportier side skirts visually lower the N-Line, wrapping around to a larger diffuser in the rear bumper. A dual-tip exhaust pokes out on the right side of the bumper, instead of the hidden exhaust found on the regular Elantra. Finally, a subtle rear lip spoiler rounds out the look, in stealthy gloss black.
The Korean automaker didn’t include any interior teasers on Tuesday. All it said on that front was that the N-Line would feature “signature red accents inside and out.” Expect the standard car’s tech-heavy interior, with a dual-screen setup straight out of a Mercedes, to continue here.
Hyundai isn’t talking engine details yet either. We’re expecting the brand’s ubiquitous 1.6-liter turbo engine to slot in under the hood however. It pushes out 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque in the Veloster Turbo and Elantra GT hatchback. Both also offer a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions; count on a similar lineup here. We don’t expect pricing to shift too much either—a manual model would likely kick off right around $25,000 before options.
As for when to expect the N-Line to touch down? That’s a tougher nut to crack. The base Elantra will hit dealers late autumn, and rumors suggest the N-Line will be a 2021 model year car as well. If that’s the case, expect Hyundai to solidify the details over the next few months.