Chevrolet Teases 2022 Bolt EUV, Refreshed Bolt EV

Both the refreshed hatchback and compact crossover will enter production summer 2021.

Chevrolet has revealed our first look at the upcoming Bolt EUV. The unfortunately-named crossover will take the existing Bolt EV’s recipe and apply it to the compact crossover segment next year.

The teaser only shows us the new model in profile. There’s certainly some Blazer in the squinty front end, and even more so in the rising window line and “floating” roof design. We can just barely make out an integrated light bar/lip spoiler treatment between the taillights, which should give the EUV a different personality to the original Bolt.

Speaking of, the Bow Tie folks included a similar shadowy profile shot of the revised 2022 Bolt EV too. It looks to be getting its own set of thin headlights, along with a tidier treatment for the brake light interior elements. The signature black trim continues to trace a line from the edge of the headlights right across the body to the C-pillar.

Chevrolet didn’t drop a lot of words to go with the pair of images. All it confirmed is that the high-riding Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet model to feature Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free semi-automated driving assist. We expect both models to benefit, at least partially, from the parent company’s heavy investment in its new Ultium battery tech.

The Bolt hatchback remains one of the longest-range EVs on the market not branded Tesla. How close the EUV gets to that 259-mile figure, or how much Chevrolet improves it for the regular Bolt, will be interesting.

Both the Bolt EUV and EV will enter production next summer.

