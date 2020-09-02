Here’s How You Can Win the Ultimate Show & Tow Package from Dream Giveaway

AutoGuide.com

Love classic American muscle cars? How about fully-loaded 4x4s? Then you’re going to want to listen up, because we’ve got an exciting prize package you could win, courtesy of Dream Giveaway.

Here’s how it works: every donation you make through Dream Giveaway not only goes to benefit children’s and veterans’ charities, it also earns you multiple giveaway entries. Plus, when you enter using our exclusive promo code AUTOGUIDE at checkout, you’ll receive two times the entries for donations of $25 or more, effectively doubling your chances of winning!

But don’t delay – the sweepstakes closes on September 29th. Enter now to get your tickets before it’s too late.

Show & Tow Prize Package Details

Here’s what you’ll get if you’re the winner of the Dream Giveaway Show & Tow grand prize: a fully-restored 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda, brand-new 2019 Ram Power Wagon, top-of-the-line Futura Pro Car Trailer, plus $10,000 in Eastwood products.

It’s all to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Plymouth’s entry into SCCA Trans-Am racing, highlighted by that vintage 1970 AAR ‘Cuda. This single-production-year Plymouth is a true collector car, one of only 2,724 ever produced – and is certified genuine by MMC Detroit, a leading Mopar authentication expert. Featuring a verified, numbers-matching, 340 cubic inch/6-pack V-8 engine and three-speed automatic transmission, this professionally-restored muscle car boasts only 58,000 miles on the odometer, plus the rare All-American Racer Package, celebrating Dan Gurney’s legendary ‘Cuda.

The 2019 Ram Power Wagon, meanwhile, comes fully-loaded with everything you’ll need to haul your new ‘Cuda: a heavy-duty 6.4L HEMI engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, the All-American Hauler package, plus a bevy of extra cost options. (Click here for the full rundown.)

The Dream Giveaway Show & Tow Package also includes a Futura Trailers Tandem Axle Pro Low Loader provided by CompleteTrailers.com. With its super long 19’8” deck and lightweight aluminum construction, it’ll take you and your prized ‘Cuda anywhere you want to go to show it off.

And, as they say, that’s not all – you’re also getting $10,000 worth of gear from Eastwood’s online store, a go-to source for DIY tools and supplies for automotive enthusiasts. Plus, if you’re the grand-prize winner, Dream Giveaway will fly you to Clearwater, Florida to accept the prize and pay $45,000 toward the taxes.

So be sure to enter now for your chance to win!

About Dream Giveaway

Since 2008, the Dream Giveaway® brand has been licensed by a variety of 501(c)(3) charitable organizations for the purpose of conducting sponsored fundraising promotions. Since that time, donations received from millions of individual donors to these sponsored Dream Giveaway promotions have delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to the individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients. These funds have helped provide important assistance to veterans, hospitalized children, cancer victims, the homeless, victims of natural disasters, and other worthwhile causes.

Your donation to win a Dream Giveaway prize to New Beginning Children’s Homes a 501(c)(3) organization (Federal ID# 27-5011514) is 100% tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. To learn more, click here.

Your support goes a long way, so enter now to donate to a great cause, and secure your chance to win this great prize package!

We are committed to finding, researching, and recommending the best products. We earn commissions from purchases you make using the retail links in our product reviews. Learn more about how this works.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.