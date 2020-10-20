2022 Genesis G70 Keeps the Same Engines, Adds Drift Mode

AutoGuide.com

Compact sedan is the last model to get the new corporate face: gains more tech and sporty features with facelift.

Genesis has taken the wraps off the revamped G70 sport sedan. After the first images from earlier this month, we now know more about what’s in store for the reigning AutoGuide Car of the Year. Underneath the dramatic redesign, the current car’s existing engines carry over, but new tech should keep it competitive in the segment.

Outside, the G70 is the last of the Korean brand’s models to adopt its current design language. Instead of a simple copy-paste job though, Genesis’ designers have subtly tweaked the quad-bar headlight setup, pinching the narrow strips at their inner edges. The angular side vent behind the front wheels is now a much smaller, squarer item down low on the flank. Around back, Genesis has moved the license plate to the bumper, freeing up the trunk’s surface for a cleaner look.

Buyers will have no less than 14 exterior colors to choose from. These include the deep turquoise Tasman Blue—which the second-gen G80 debuted in—and a G70-exclusive Bond Silver matte finish, which was used for the initial teasers earlier this month.

Inside, Genesis has stuck to smaller revisions, mostly around the infotainment. The screen now sits at 10.25 inches across, and will run the new UI that’s arriving in the GV80 and G80. Over-the-air updates will now be possible as well. Genesis is promising enhanced readability for the dials, while the wireless charger is now more efficient. An available built-in dashcam joins the options list.

Under the hood the G70 is unchanged from before, with exception to the slow-selling manual transmission: this one’s auto-only. The 2.0-liter inline-four and 3.3-liter V6 turbocharged motors remain, which we’re happy with: they’re both strong examples of the breed. Genesis could also be maintaining some air between the G70 and the G80, which adopts the larger 3.5-liter V6.

Speaking of the six-pot, models with the Sports package will get a variable-valve exhaust for “a more aggressive exhaust signature”, according to Genesis. The AWD system also includes a dedicated drift mode. Sure, why not.

Finally, the G70 will feature more standard safety kit, including Genesis’ smart nav-based cruise control, safe exit assist, and lane following assist.

As per usual, the G70 will go on sale in its native Korea before making its way to North America. Expect it some time in 2021, with more detailed pricing closer to its on-sale date.

