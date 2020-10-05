2022 Subaru BRZ Teased, Full Reveal Coming This Fall

AutoGuide.com

Subaru gives us our first look at the new sports car, which will once again share its platform with a Toyota.

We all like a good surprise now and again. The latest one comes from Subaru, which dropped a teaser for its upcoming sports car over the weekend. The Japanese brand has confirmed that the BRZ name will remain, and we’ll get a full look at the car before the end of this year.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Review

Subaru brought the new car to a recent world record attempt. There, attendees got to see BRZ 2.0, though how much is unknown. For the teaser, the Pleiades company isn’t showing much, only the front wheel and a (functional) vent just behind it. The new BRZ is wrapped in a blue-and-white camouflage print, so even if we could see the whole thing, it wouldn’t give a full idea of the production car. The new model does appear to ride on the same Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires as the current one however.

Loading …

Happily, the BRZ will continue to head down its Japanese production line with a Toyota sibling. The 86 replacement—likely called GR86—is expected to continue to share the same drivetrain as the Subaru. While the current generation cars are largely visually identical except for wheels and bumpers, it’s possible this next generation could switch that up.

Rumors continue to swirl over what will lie underneath the new bodywork. Power should once again head to rear axle exclusively, keeping the BRZ and GR86 light and nimble. A four cylinder engine will once again find its way under the hood too. Whether the engine gains a turbocharger, more displacement, or both, is still the biggest question mark. The internet seems sold on the idea of the Ascent’s larger 2.4-liter turbocharged engine being the primary candidate, though that could pose serious concerns for the new four-cylinder Supra.

Either way, a little more horsepower and—crucially—torque wouldn’t go amiss in the Subaru/Toyota twins. We just drove a 2020 86 last month and while it remains an engaging drive, the flat-four’s odd torque curve can frustrate.

We’ll know more about the BRZ in the next few weeks. Surely its Toyota sibling won’t be far behind. Stay tuned for more info as we get it.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.