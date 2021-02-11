2022 Infiniti QX60 Keeps the V6, Gains 9-Speed Auto

AutoGuide.com

The second generation of the smaller of Infiniti’s two three-row options will debut later this year.

Infiniti on Thursday revealed a closer look at the production version of the 2022 QX60. Still wrapped in camo, the final design remains a mystery. However, Infiniti used the opportunity to announce the drivetrain details of the crossover. When it does arrive later this year, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 will use the brand’s trusty 3.5-liter V6, now paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

The nine-speed has quickly proliferated across both Infiniti and Nissan’s lineups. Last year it showed up in the Frontier, where it will remain present for the next-gen truck for 2022. More recently, Nissan announced the 2022 Pathfinder, a three-row crossover connecting the nine-speed to the same 295-horsepower V6 as in the QX60. Needless to say, we expect a lot of under-the-skin similarities between the two.

Naturally, the QX60 will look quite a bit different from its platform-mate, however. Even with the camo still in place, the crossover’s narrow headlights and large grille are hard to miss. Infiniti hasn’t shown many angles of this prototype, but the best look at the QX60’s flanks shows a similar rear fender crease to the Pathfinder. We expect Infiniti’s wing-like rear lights to show up, with a styling element connecting them for the de rigeuer full-width look. Yep, like the Monograph concept—and the Pathfinder.

Infiniti is proud of the wider ratio spread on the nine-speed, achieving almost 10:1. This allows for quicker off-the-line performance while also enabling ultra-low ratios for better highway fuel economy. The shift-by-wire system also comes with five different drive modes, up from four in the current car: Standard, Eco, Snow, Sport, and Personal.

To ensure the 2022 QX60 is up to the task of schlepping seven folks in luxury, Infiniti has been testing it in the brutal heat of Death Valley. Temperatures exceeding 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 Celsius) put the QX60’s cooling equipment to the test.

We’ll know more about the QX60 soon, as it’s set to arrive in dealerships before the end of the year.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.