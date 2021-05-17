2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Keeps RWD, Enters Production This Summer

AutoGuide.com

The enthusiast-oriented model in the 2 Series range will keep the straight-six, too.

BMW started the week with some good news for fans of the diminutive 2 Series Coupe. The smallest two-door in the Bavarian lineup will retain the rear-drive setup of today’s model, boasting near-50:50 weight distribution, a stiffer chassis, and increased power.

The next generation of the 2 Series Coupe is approaching the end of its development stage, ahead of a summer reveal. While BMW isn’t ready to show the finished product yet, it did share snaps of the 2 camouflaged. In addition, BMW confirmed the 23oi and M240i xDrive models will kick off the range this year. Afterwards, the 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i will touch down. No matter which permutation of driven wheels and engine, buyers will find an eight-speed automatic transmission handling shifting duties.

There will be more power running through that transmission, however—at least for the inline-six model. The M240i will see a significant bump of 47 horsepower, for a total of 382 hp. That puts it on par with other M40i models in the family, not to mention the Toyota Supra, which shares its platform with the Z4.

BMW says it has increased the 2’s torsional stiffness by approximately 12 percent. The track is wider front and rear, with retuned shock absorbers at all four corners. All-wheel drive models will also include an electronically controlled rear differential. Adaptive suspension as well as steering will both be available on the option list.

Expect more details on the 2022 2 Series Coupe in a couple of weeks, ahead of production starting in the summer. The camo should also peel back around the same time.

