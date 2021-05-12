2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Sports Tidier Looks, More Standard Features

AutoGuide.com

The updated 2022 Tiguan will begin arriving in North American dealerships early autumn.

Volkswagen on Tuesday released a bundle of pictures and more information on the upcoming 2022 Tiguan. The facelifted version of the company’s best-selling crossover will begin arriving on dealer floors in a matter of months, carrying more standard kit than before.

We’ve known what the new Tiguan would look like for a while now, as Europe has had the short-wheelbase model since last summer. The North American long-wheelbase model adopts the same visual updates to its exterior. New LED headlights with a more pronounced “eyebrow” set off the look, aligning the Tiguan more closely to the latest Golf. A tweaked grille, new wheel designs (ranging from 17 to 20 inches), and different bumper designs wrap up the new look. Volkswagen has dropped its new badge onto the Tiguan as well.

Moving inside, a new steering wheel is standard, framing an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Volkswagen’s latest MIB3 infotainment system is present on all but the base trim, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Heated front seats will now be standard on every trim, however. Higher trims include a larger instrument screen, ventilated seats, and touch-capacitive steering wheel buttons. A brown leather interior option joins the lineup as well.

As before, the Tiguan will come with either front- or all-wheel drive. The VW remains one of the only compact SUVs to offer three rows—the others are the Mitsubishi Outlander and Mercedes-Benz GLB—but that configuration is only available with front-drive. Checking the 4Motion box keeps the Tiguan at two rows only.

VW isn’t fiddling with the engine either: the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder continues to produce 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic handles shifting duties.

The 2022 Tiguan will arrive in four trims: base S, SE, SE R-Line and SEL R-Line. VW has yet to release pricing, but as the current lineup kicks off at $26,440 including destination, we expect the new model to show up slightly higher than that.

