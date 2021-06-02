2022 Jaguar F-Type Lineup Goes All-V8, Starts at $71,050

AutoGuide.com

New P450 model becomes the 444-horsepower entry point of the F-Type family.

Shhh, nobody tell Jaguar. While the industry as a whole is downsizing, the British purveyor of fine automobiles is staying anachronistic as ever. Case in point: for 2022, the F-Type sports car lineup is ditching those four- and six-cylinder options and going all-in on the glorious V8. It’ll be comparatively cheaper to buy one now, too.

For 2022, the entry point of the F-Type lineup will be the new P450 RWD model. As the name implies, it maintains the rear-drive nature of today’s entry-level two-door, the $62,750 P300, which uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four putting out 296 hp. The P450 increases power by 50 percent however, throwing down 444 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. This is the first time in a few years that North Americans have been able to experience that iconic eight-cylinder without AWD, as well.

Sticking to two-wheel drive not only sheds weight, but dollars too. The P450 will start at $71,050 including destination; a higher point of entry than 2021, sure, but that’s still less than the current 2.0-powered First Edition. Adding AWD back in is an even $10,000 (it includes other upgrades), which still puts the 2022 P450 below this year’s six-cylinder P380 AWD ($82,950). No matter the number of driven wheels, the P450 will click off 4.4-second 0–60 mph runs.

All F-Type P450 coupes and convertibles come with a 12.3-inch, customizable digital instrument panel. A Quiet Start feature is also standard, for when you don’t want to wake the neighbors. 20-inch wheels hide larger 15.0-inch (380-mm) front and 14.8-inch (376-mm) rear brakes. There are 11 standard paint options, and a further 12 custom SVO ones. The exterior styling hasn’t changed after last year’s facelift.

Inside, Windsor leather is standard, as are six-way power-adjustable seats. The P450 AWD doubles the latter to 12-way, adding a memory function for the seats as well as the adjustable steering column.

At the top of the lineup remains the 575-hp F-Type R. Available only with AWD, it holds steady at $104,350.

The 2022 F-Type should arrive in North American dealerships over the next few months. Convertible and Canadian pricing will be clearer closer to availability.

