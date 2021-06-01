2022 Kia Sportage Teases Dramatic New Look; Full Reveal June 8

AutoGuide.com

Expect Kia’s daring design language to continue with the RAV4-fighting Sportage.

The latest in Kia’s product offensive is the first official look at the next-generation Kia Sportage, released late Sunday. The best-selling crossover in the Korean brand’s lineup will see a major change for 2022, and these first teasers suggest it will be a dramatic one.

The current Sportage has been with us since the 2017 model year, making it one of the oldest models in the brand’s portfolio. This new Sportage will share its platform with the latest Hyundai Tucson, and there’s certainly a hint of its sibling in its general shape. The Kia goes for an altogether smoother look though, with traditional round wheel arches. The front-end uses the latest evolution of Kia’s “Tiger Nose” grille, with the headlights evidently intersecting it. What’s more, there seem to be two additional outlets just above the grille. We get a hint of K5 right now, but with a meaner feel better suited to a crossover.

Around back, the influence instead comes from Kia’s upcoming EV6 electric crossover. A curved tailgate reminds us of the EV, along with the rakish angle of the rear glass. The taillights appear to join together, either by a thin LED strip or simply a black trim piece. We can just make out a texture on the D-pillar, a theme Kia has used on the 2022 Carnival.

SEE ALSO: Kia Carnival vs Chrysler Pacifica vs Toyota Sienna Comparison

It’s inside where the Sportage sees the biggest—and most welcome—changes. A large curved piece of glass stretches from the wheel across the center console (a la EV6), combining the instrument panel and main infotainment. We expect this will actually comprise of two screens “invisibly” joined. We would also be surprised if it’s standard on all trim levels of the production car. Nonetheless, it’s a striking look, especially with the angular vents framing it. We can just make out a few climate control buttons below the screen, as well.

We expect the Sportage to largely mirror the Tucson’s drivetrain options. That would include the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

We’ll find out more about the 2022 Kia Sportage at its design reveal event June 8. If the latest Sorento and Carnival are any indication, it should be a challenger for class honors. Stay tuned.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.