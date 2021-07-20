2022 Porsche Macan Range Adds More Power and Tech

AutoGuide.com

Macan S and GTS now use the same 2.9-liter turbo V6; Turbo model is gone (for now).

Porsche late Monday revealed the nipped and tucked 2022 Macan lineup. The brand’s best-seller sees a handful of detail changes for the new year, with a simplified engine lineup and a more modern tech suite.

First, some clarification: this isn’t the electrified Macan, which will exist as a separate model on its own architecture. It will debut some time in the near future. Instead, the 2022 Macan is a refresh of the existing model, which we last sampled in 2020 Macan Turbo form.

You won’t find the Turbo in the 2022 lineup—at least for now. The Macan GTS does a mighty fine job of effectively replacing it, however. A 2.9-liter V6 once again sits under the clamshell hood, but the numbers are now up to 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet, matching the outgoing Turbo. The dash to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes just 4.3 seconds with the Sport Chrono Pack equipped; also the same as the Turbo. A standard sport air suspension slices 0.4 inches (10 mm) off the ride height relative to other Macans. Porsche has retuned the dampers as well, with 10-percent stiffer items up front, and a 15-percent increase in the rear.

An optional Sport Package for the GTS adds more goodies, including torque vectoring, Sport Chrono, unique 21-inch alloys wrapped in high-performance summer rubber, 18-way adjustable sport seats, and heaps of Alcantara with contrasting Python Green stitching.

Speaking of that fantastic green hue, it’s exclusive to the GTS with the Sport Package. There are 14 colors for 2022 Macan buyers to choose from, including the sweet Papaya Metallic pictured above. Exterior design changes amount to a new front bumper and slightly tweaked rear diffuser. The GTS gets a big gaping maw look thanks to a blacked-out center bumper section.

Further down the lineup, the Macan S now uses the same 2.9-liter V6 as well. Power is up here too, matching the previous GTS at 375 hp and 383 lb-ft (improvements of 27 and 31, respectively). Meanwhile the base Macan sticks to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, now producing 261 hp and 295 lb-ft, small bumps of 13 hp and 22 lb-ft.

All three models include standard all-wheel drive, with power routed through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Inside the new Macan, Porsche has swapped in its current touch-sensitive center console design, replacing the twin rows of buttons found in current models. A 10.9-inch touchscreen handles infotainment duties in the center of the dash, with Apple CarPlay standard. Sorry Android users, you still have to wait for mirroring.

The 2022 Macan will begin arriving in dealerships early next year; first the base, with the S and GTS following afterwards. Pricing will begin at $56,250 ($60,000 CAD), $66,750 ($72,100 CAD) and $81,250 ($87,000 CAD), including destination.

