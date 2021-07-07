2022 Ram 1500 G/T Adds Street Truck Cues to Laramie and Rebel Models
New trim offers “customized performance features straight from the factory.”
The performance street truck may have disappeared in the last decade, but Ram is offering buyers a taste of what was with its 2022 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T, revealed on Wednesday.
Nowadays, the performance truck is all about fast off-roading, a la the 702-horsepower Ram TRX. That hi-po hauler lends some of its unique features to this more approachable pair. For starters, the Raptor-fighter was the first of this 1500 generation to feature a console-mounted shifter and paddle shifters behind the wheel. The G/T models pick those up, plus a metal pedal kit. A Mopar cold-end exhaust and cold-air intake are also included as standard, helping the 5.7-liter V8 breathe easier. Ram’s eTorque mild hybrid system is also standard-fit.
Outside, buyers will find a smattering of G/T decals and a sport performance hood to mark out these new models. Inside, there are leather bucket seats with the requisite trim logo and high bolsters. Mopar all-weather floor mats round out the interior upgrades.
The G/T models’ Uconnect system now features Performance Pages, as found in various SRT models. From here, drivers can check their acceleration times, g-forces, and engine performance. Owners also have the option of downloading the data to a USB stick.
“Ram has a strong history of performance trucks and the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models add to that while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology” said Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. “Ram 1500 G/T buyers will enjoy this combination of performance and luxury that the newest additions to our versatile lineup offer.”
The 2022 Ram Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T both come in Crew Cab form, and will be available in third quarter of 2021. The Rebel G/T will list for $57,070 ($75,575 CAD); the Laramie G/T will run $57,175 ($78,450 CAD). Both prices include destination. Canada will also offer a third, unique Sport G/T trim, from $72,175 CAD.
