2022 Suabru WRX To Officially Debut on August 19

The reveal will be a part of the New York Auto Show

Subaru today released a teaser for the upcoming and much-awaited 2022 Subaru WRX. The Japanese automaker who enjoys an almost cult-like following in North America, announced that its performance sedan will debut at the New York Auto Show on August 19. Subaru teased the upcoming WRX via a teaser video in which a bright orange sedan is drifting around a dry lake bed throwing up enough dust to kick start a tornado.

While the footage is deliberately shaky and not much is in focus, a few shots prove a few key hints. A close shot of the dual exhaust tips also showcases the rear diffuser. It also highlights that the WRX seems to ride higher than the current model and features black cladding, not unlike the Outback. While it might just be to throw us off, the WRX could debut with some off-road chops reminiscent of its glorious rally days. The video also showcases the quintessential boxer engine growl and a shot of the tacho almost at the red line as well.

We think the 2.4-liter turbo boxer will probably power the WRX. But the main point of contemplation is the power output. Currently, the FA20F engine manages 268 hp of max power and 258 lb-ft of peak torque. Subaru could debut the WRX with output figures nudging the 300 hp mark. Plus, given its current arch-rival, the Civic Type R currently makes 305 hp and is due for a gen change soon, Subaru would want the WRX to at least match those figures. Plus, the STi should follow soon after boasting of even higher output and a more extreme suspension setup but sans the legendary EJ engine.

