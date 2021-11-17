2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Revealed: 590 HP, Sport Turismo Body

AutoGuide.com

Third Taycan body style joins original sedan and SUV-inspired Cross Turismo.

Porsche has given its Taycan EV the traditional GTS treatment, as debuted at the 2021 LA Auto Show. Like the rest of the brand’s lineup, the Taycan GTS slots in between the 4S and Turbo models, promising a Goldilocks-like blend of performance and (relative) affordability. More noteworthy, the GTS debuts the Sport Turismo body style, the wagon version of the Taycan without the off-roady bits found on the Cross Turismo.

From the outside, the Taycan twins stick to the GTS script, with blacked-out logos and trim pieces. 20-inch Turbo S Aero Design wheels are standard, coming in a GTS-exclusive satin black finish. The GTS also receives the SportDesign package as standard, with a unique front bumper and side skirts, the latter of which feature GTS logos just aft of the front wheels.

Under the skin, the Taycan GTS retains the dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup from every model except the base, and the larger 93.4-kWh battery pack. Power is up to 590 horsepower, though that number is only available via launch control. For reference, that’s right between the 462-hp 4S, and 670-hp Turbo. The GTS also borrows the adaptive air suspension from the latter, with unique tuning adjustments for the new trim. Standard brake discs measure 15.4 inches (390 mm) up front, and 14.1 inches (358 mm) in the rear; carbon-ceramic stoppers remain optional.

Inside, there’s a sea of smooth Alcantara covering darn near every surface. GTS logos dot the cabin, including the standard GT steering wheel. A glass roof is still available, and Porsche now offers a panoramic roof with Variable Light Control. This system uses liquid crystal film segments, allowing drivers to adjust the level of light coming through the segments: clear, matte, semi (40 percent) and bold (60 percent). When the Taycan is switched off, the roof defaults to matte.

The Taycan GTS sedan starts from $132,750 ($151,600 CAD), while the Sport Turismo’s cool long-roof looks require at least $134,650 ($154,200 CAD). Deliveries will start early 2022.

