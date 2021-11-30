2023 Genesis G90 Shows Off a Stately Flagship

AutoGuide.com

The Korean flagship will come in regular and long-wheelbase from.

Genesis is giving its big G90 sedan a dramatic new look. The current car ushered in the brand’s twin-line motif, and the 2023 model, unveiled late Monday, takes the design language to new heights.

Speaking of heights, check out that low nose. The 2023 G90 features more dramatic proportions than the outgoing model, with a long nose and short deck. Those ratios get even more extreme with the available long-wheelbase model, which injects 7.5 inches (190 mm) between the axles, much to the benefit of rear-seat passengers.

Up front is the now-traditional Genesis diamond grille, with softer curves than the angular shape on the G80. The headlights are the thinnest iteration of the Genesis look yet—with more than a hint of the Concept X to them—thanks to the intercrossing of the DRLs and the low beams. The headlights stretch right to the wheel arches, and the shapes continue on the other side, as the side markers. Another line, this time made of chrome, encircles the entire G90 along its lower edges.

Moving around to the side, there are precious few character lines on the flanks, save for the continuous line that connects head- and taillights. Even the door handles are flush. Viewed from the front three-quarter, there’s a distinct cab-rearward feel, and a hint of the coachbuilt era of the 1920s. The wheel design is suitably intricate, as well.

At the back, Genesis has remixed its Two-Line approach, joining the top sets for a full-width setup. In addition, the taillights now flare out towards the corners of the car, growing in size as they wrap around the side. Above this main section sits a ducktail trunklid similar to the G80’s, and below is another thin line of lights. Genesis has moved the license plate section (and reverse lights) down low on the bumper for an uncluttered look.

Opting for the LWB model means more chrome all over the body, as well as unique 20-inch allow wheels.

Genesis didn’t talk drivetrains, nor show any interior photos. We expect the car to ride on some manner of the platform underpinning the G80 and GV80, which would mean rear- or all-wheel drive—and the potential for an electrified version. Expect more information ahead of the 2023 G90’s launch later next year.

