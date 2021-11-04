Hyundai Teases SEVEN EV Concept, LA Auto Show Reveal November 17

AutoGuide.com

The big crossover likely previews the 2023 Ioniq 7 three-row.

Get ready for more Ioniqs. Hyundai on Thursday released the first teaser images for the SEVEN, an all-caps concept the Korean brand will debut in full at the AutoMobility Los Angeles auto show in two weeks’ time. It’s a preview of a preview, as the SEVEN will set the tone for the production Ioniq 7, a three-row crossover expected in 2023.

If you’re a fan of the Ioniq 5’s neo-retro pixelated lighting style, good news: the SEVEN continues the trend. The lone exterior shot features a thin line of square LEDs for the headlights. This could stretch right across the nose of the SEVEN, similar to the headlight design of the very cool Staria MPV available in other markets. Lower in the bumper are 39 additional squares, flanking what appears to be an intake with a similar mesh pattern. Most EVs forego many bumper openings, as the cooling needs are very different from traditional ICE vehicles, but it’s hard to make out what we’re looking at here.

There’s just a sliver of the wheel design visible here, too. We can make out dashed lines along the spokes and rim, though whether those are also squares is still unclear.

It’s inside where the SEVEN looks to get even more adventurous. From what we can see, Hyundai has gone full lounge here, with comfy cradle-style chairs and lots of curved wood. A pixelated-static textile covers the seating surfaces, including throw pillows. A unique cut-out features space for device charging and elegant back-lighting, though where exactly this is in the interior isn’t clear from the teaser shot. Hyundai says most of the interior is made of sustainable materials, a move the company has also taken for the production Ioniq 5. And is that a flower vase we spot behind the … couch?

Needless to say, we’re curious to see the SEVEN in person—and find out how much of its interior treatment eventually winds up in the production car. We’ll see the full car at the LA auto show November 17, and AutoGuide will be on-hand to give you all the details. Stay tuned.

