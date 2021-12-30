2022 AutoGuide.com Awards: Meet the Finalists
Eight category winners will be announced early in 2022, including Utility Vehicle and Car of the Year.
Here they are: the best of the best. We’ve narrowed down the finalists for the 2022 AutoGuide Awards, and these 32 vehicles, spread across eight categories, are it.
After driving dozens of new cars over the past 12 months, our in-house and contributing road testers have separated the wheat from the chaff. Our goal has always been to provide car shoppers with the insights and knowledge to make the right purchase for their needs. These are the cars that delivered the best experiences, that went above and beyond our expectations within their respective classes. We wouldn’t be afraid to recommend any of them to our family or friends.
Like last year, we have eight different categories. Both the Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year categories feature an overall winner as well as a Luxury sub-category. In addition, you’ll find Truck, Family Vehicle, Green Vehicle, and Performance Car of the Year.
We’ll be announcing the winners in the new year, so stay tuned. Read on for the full list of candidates:
AutoGuide.com Car of the Year Finalists
- Honda Civic – Read the review here
- Honda Accord – Read the review here
- Hyundai Elantra N – Read the review here
- Toyota GR86 – Read the review here
- Volkswagen Golf GTI and R – Read the review here
- BMW 2 Series (Luxury) – Read the review here
- BMW M3/M4 (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Genesis G70 (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Mercedes-Benz EQS (Luxury)
AutoGuide.com Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- Ford Bronco – Read the review here
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Read the review here
- Hyundai Tucson – Read the review here
- Jeep Grand Cherokee – Read the review here
- Volkswagen Taos – Read the review here
- BMW X3/X4 (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Genesis GV70 (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Infiniti QX60 (Luxury)
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Lexus NX (Luxury) – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Truck of the Year Finalists
- Ford F-150 Raptor – Read the review here
- Ford Maverick – Read the review here
- Hyundai Santa Cruz – Read the review here
- Nissan Frontier – Read the review here
- Toyota Tundra – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Family Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- Honda Civic Hatchback – Read the review here
- Hyundai Tucson – Read the review here
- Kia Carnival – Read the review here
- Mitsubishi Outlander – Read the review here
- Nissan Pathfinder – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Performance Car of the Year Finalists
- BMW M3/M4 – Read the review here
- Hyundai Elantra N – Read the review here
- Porsche 911 GT3 – Read the review here
- Toyota GR86 – Read the review here
- Volkswagen GTI and Golf R – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Green Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- BMW iX
- Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – Read the review here
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Read the review here
- Mercedes-Benz EQS
- Volkswagen ID.4 – Read the review here
Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.