2022 AutoGuide.com Awards: Meet the Finalists

Eight category winners will be announced early in 2022, including Utility Vehicle and Car of the Year.

Here they are: the best of the best. We’ve narrowed down the finalists for the 2022 AutoGuide Awards, and these 32 vehicles, spread across eight categories, are it.

After driving dozens of new cars over the past 12 months, our in-house and contributing road testers have separated the wheat from the chaff. Our goal has always been to provide car shoppers with the insights and knowledge to make the right purchase for their needs. These are the cars that delivered the best experiences, that went above and beyond our expectations within their respective classes. We wouldn’t be afraid to recommend any of them to our family or friends.

Like last year, we have eight different categories. Both the Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year categories feature an overall winner as well as a Luxury sub-category. In addition, you’ll find Truck, Family Vehicle, Green Vehicle, and Performance Car of the Year.

We’ll be announcing the winners in the new year, so stay tuned. Read on for the full list of candidates:

AutoGuide.com Car of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Truck of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Family Vehicle of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Performance Car of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Green Vehicle of the Year Finalists

