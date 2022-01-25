Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Now Available in Canada

AutoGuide.com

Mercedes-Benz has announced today that the brand’s new flagship EQS electric car will be arriving at dealers across Canada.

Starting at a price of $144,300, the new EQS is an all-electric alternative to the brand’s S-Class full-size luxury sedan. As is the theme with ultra luxurious EV sedans, the EQS features a fastback design complete with rear opening hatch. Inside there is a single, 56-inch curved glass dashboard insert that houses three different display screens.

The EQS 580 is powered a pair of motors, one up front and one in the rear, that combine to produce 516 hp and 631 lb-ft. of torque. As the name 4MATIC suggests, the car is all-wheel drive. Mercedes has officially rated the vehicle’s range at 547 km on single charge. DC fast charging can get the EQS recharged to 80% in roughly 30 minutes.

We at AutoGuide have yet to drive the new EQS, but plan to do so soon. Keep an eye on these pages for a full review in the coming months.

