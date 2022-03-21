Enter to Win a Fedmax Workbench

AutoGuide.com

Being a do-it-yourselfer, there’s always a need for more workspace and quality equipment.

Whether you’re a wood worker, fabricator, or a part-time mechanic, having a great surface to work on is essential. To help you out, AutoGuide has partnered up with Fedmax to offer up a free Fedmax Workbench.

This multipurpose surface can be a workbench for the garage, a mobile kitchen counter, a computer workstation, or even a crafting table. It’s portable and includes both customizable heavy duty casters with lever feet as well as locking wheels. It can be used indoor or outdoor. The bench features 14 different height settings and is crafted from near indestructible steel frame with a solid wood surface that is four feet in length.

If you are interested in buying the Fedmax 48″ bench yourself, you can follow this link and use the promo code AUTOGUIDE10F to receive 10% off your order.

For the purposes of this promotion, the Fedmax Workbench that is available is the 48″ model. The workbench will be shipped to the winner, fully boxed, and the winner will need to have it assembled. Instructions will be included with the Workbench. The contest is open to USA residents only.

To participate, please click here. The contest ends on April 22nd, so don’t delay!

For the official rules, restrictions, and other legalese, please click: AutoGuide.com- Fedmax Workbench – Rules and Regulations.