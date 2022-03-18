SUV with the Most Rear Legroom: Top 10

AutoGuide.com

Maybe it’s a few sprouting teenagers or some unusually lanky friends. The need for an extra dollop of rear legroom can come in many forms.

Nothing is worse than not only being subjected to the rear seat, but then also having to fold your knees up into your chest. To help make life as a tall rear passenger as comfortable as possible, some manufacturers build in a little extra space between the front and rear seats. This is measured as rear legroom and is a godsend if one is all legs and little torso.

And a vehicle doesn’t have to be overly large just to offer more rear legroom (although it usually helps). Vehicles of various sizes can offer backseat passengers a little additional room to stretch out in. To prove this point, we are taking a look at the burgeoning crossover and SUV market. We’ve highlighted ten key sub-segments and found the class-leading rear legroom champion for each one.

City Crossover: Kia Soul – 38.8 in.

Kia‘s funky box on wheels is the so-called city crossover that offers the most rear-seat legroom, and by a good margin. The segment features just a few other front-wheel drive high-riding hatchbacks, like the Hyundai Venue and Nissan Kicks. But none of them come close to the 38.8 inches passengers in the rear seats of the Soul get to enjoy.

Subcompact Crossover: Chevrolet Trailblazer – 39.4 in.

This class features a stigma that they are cramped; especially for passengers in the back. But the subcompact Chevrolet Trailblazer has over 39 inches of legroom available for rear seat passengers. That’s enough to just barely squeak ahead of the Honda HR-V, besting it by a mere tenth of an inch. Trailing behind these two diminutive crossovers, but still offering a decent amount of rear-seat space, is the third place Jeep Compass.

Compact Crossover: Hyundai Tucson – 41.3 in.

The new Hyundai Tucson is big, like really, really big. Although its 182.3 inch overall length isn’t outside the compact crossover realm, Hyundai has performed some packaging magic with the new Tucson. Not only does it have the class leading largest cargo capacity, it also offers the most rear seat legroom. It’s a half-inch larger than the next most accommodating compact crossover, the Ford Escape, and has nearly an inch advantage on the third largest Honda CR-V.

Midsize Crossover/SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe – 41.7 in.

Hyundai seems determined to ensure rear seat passengers are always comfortable, as the mid-size crossover/SUV to offer the most rear seat legroom is one again from the Korean brand. This time, it’s the Santa Fe taking top honors. It might not be the first vehicle one thinks of when it comes to a spacious backseat compartment, but it has nearly an inch of extra legroom compared to the next largest mid-sizers, the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Ford Edge.

Wagon Crossover: Subaru Outback – 39.5 in.

The so-called wagon crossover is a small niche segment, but one full of devote customers. Essentially station wagons with more rugged exteriors and extra ride height, the segment has shrunk in recent years, with the Subaru Outback surpassing the Audi A6 allroad, Volvo V90 Cross Country, and Mercedes-Benz E 450 All Terrain in terms of rear-seat legroom. It might not be as posh as those offerings, but when it comes to hauling passengers and cargo, it’s tops in the segment.

Three-Row Crossover: Kia Telluride – 42.4 in.

The Kia Telluride isn’t the largest three-row crossover, but it’s still quite sizeable. A fact made apparent by its generous rear seat legroom that’s well over 42 inches in length. As no surprise, the Kia’s corporate twin, the Hyundai Pallisade, comes in second place. What is a bit of a shocker is the vehicle to offer the third most amount of rear legroom. It’s Kia’s other three row crossover, the smaller Sorento that still comes with 41.7 inches of rear legroom.

Full-Size SUV: Range Rover Long Wheelbase – 48.0 in.

For the absolute most legroom possibly on offer in a SUV, look no further than Land Rover‘s flagship model, the limo-like Range Rover. When equipped with the long-wheelbase, rear legroom measures in at a stretched out 48 inches in total. That’s nearly five inches more than the next most accommodating full-size SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. But this makes sense as the most important person in a Range Rover is not the driver, it’s the rear seat passenger being chauffeured.

Off-Road SUV: Mercedes-Benz G-Class – 39.5 in.

If heading deep off-road with a SUV full of passengers is a requirement, than nothing will be more spacious for those rear-seat riders than the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. If Mercedes-Benz’s iconic box-on-wheels is a bit out of the price range, the Land Rover Defender 110 offers just a bit less legroom, followed by the Jeep Wrangler 4-Door.

SUV Coupe: Aston Martin DBX – 40.9 in.

Coupe-like SUVs are all the rage these days, but most sacrifice rear-seat legroom in the name of style. Two larger SUV coupes buck this trend; the Aston Martin DBX and the Audi Q8. Both offer rear seat occupants over 40 inches of legroom, but it is the Aston Martin that takes top honors. Of course, the Aston Martin isn’t exactly within the budget of a lot of consumers, but if money is no object, this is one stylish and spacious super SUV.

Electric SUV: Tesla Model Y – 40.5 in.

This was a bit of a surprise. The all-electric SUV that offers the most rear seat legroom is the Tesla Model Y. Not only does it beat the larger Model X in terms of rear seat space, but the Model X doesn’t even come in the top three. Coming in second to the Model Y is the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq with 39.6 inches of rear legroom, followed by a bit of another surprise in third, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with 39.4 inches.

