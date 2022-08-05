Fisker Ocean One Launch Edition Is Sold Out

AutoGuide.com

A $5,000 reservation fee wasn’t a deterrent. The Fisker One Launch Edition is sold out.

The Fisker Ocean is Fisker’s attempt at entering the EV crossover space. After the failed Fisker Karma, and canceled Fisker Atlantic, the Fisker Ocean is an EV crossover that in theory, will be about as cheap as a Volkswagen ID.4 or base model Tesla Model 3. But, the company faced some controversy, when it asked for $5,000 from reservation holders to officially hold their spot in line.

Well, that worked; all of the Fisker Ocean One launch editions are spoken for. In a press release about Fisker’s Q2 performance, CEO Henrik Fisker said that reservation holders did this without seeing the Ocean in person, which he says “(this demonstrates) our customers’ excitement for the Fisker Ocean vehicle and the value proposition of our brand and product.”

Aside from the sold-out Ocean One preorders, Fisker says it has 56,000 preorders for the regular Ocean EV crossover. The brand says that prototype testing is well underway, and factory renovations at the Lordstown, Ohio former GM plant will be completed soon. The Fisker Ocean will be displayed at Pebble Beach, in which journalists and showgoers alike will be able to get up close and personal with a production-intent Fisker Ocean.

Fisker’s second (and cheaper) model the Pear, has been confirmed for production, but not much else has progressed. Whether Fisker can pull things off, still remains to be seen. Plenty of EV startups have run into manufacturing and supply chain issues, despite strong demand. But, at least from Fisker’s account, things are going well.

