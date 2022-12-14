Mercedes-Benz Reworks Its Manufacturing Facilities To Support Full Electrification

AutoGuide.com

Mercedes-Benz is putting in the work to make its future offerings EV ready.

It’s no secret that Mercedes-Benz wants to go fully electric; the brand has plans to nix all of its ICE vehicles by 2030. But, getting there can’t be done at the drop of a hat; it takes work and effort to align supply chains to make that dream work. Mercedes-Benz just outlined its plans to retool and restructure several of its manufacturing facilities to support its EV transition.

Currently, the Mercedes-Benz lineup consists of the EQS, EQE, (and the SUV variants), EQB, EQC, and Europe-only EQA. As stated before, some of these platforms are converted ICE cars and will be consolidated into Mercedes-Benz MMA or MB.EA platforms. Thus, the factories need to change to accommodate that.

For starters, three plants, two in Germany, and one in China, will be retooled to produce batteries for EV models riding on the new platforms. Then, in Romania and Beijing, factories will start ramping up the production of electric drive units by 2024. Finally, its Hamburg and Mettingen factories will start producing electric axles. The whole getup is expected to cost the brand 1 billion euros.

“With the new production setup, our powertrain plants are now optimally positioned for the new vehicle architectures from 2024. Sustainable, digital and flexible, our highly qualified and motivated colleagues around the world are now preparing for the rapid ramp-up of electric drive systems,” said Jörg Burzer, a board member of Mercedes-Benz Production and Supply Chain Management, via press release.

The first fruits of Mercedes-Benz’s new EV push should start to show up on roads by 2024.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here