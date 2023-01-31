2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Range Revealed; Up To 361 Miles On A Single Charge

AutoGuide.com

The streamline-inspired sedan can march well past 300 miles.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn’t quite on sale, we’ve been in waiting, wondering how the aerodynamic sedan will differ in range from its boxy crossover cousins. Well, now we know – the Ioniq 6 maxes out at 361 miles.

That’s just for the Ioniq 6 RWD long-range model with the smaller 18-inch wheels. The Ioniq 6 SEL AWD and Limited AWD both max at 270 miles. No matter the case, each variant gets an MPGe rating of over 100, with the range leader cresting 140 MPGe combined. That matches the hyper-efficient Lucid Air Pure and is far above the 114 MPGe combined offered up by a similarly equipped Hyundai Ioniq 5 long-range, RWD model.

Hyundai credits the Ioniq 6’s super aerodynamic design. “Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges,” said Olabisi Boyle of Hyundai North America. Clocking in at a drag coefficient of 0.22 Cd, the car’s boattail rear and underbody cover and other tricks add up to make a car that’s much easier to push through the air, thus using less energy, and increasing the overall range.

Hyundai hasn’t released pricing or power specifications, but we expect that the Ioniq 6 will likely share the same battery and power specifications as the Ioniq 6. Meaning, a 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery, with power ranging from 225 to 320 horsepower is likely to be the motivating force behind the Ioniq 6. We’ll know more when the model makes its debut later this year.

