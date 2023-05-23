Latest Lexus TX Preview Shows Off Six-Seater Crossover Luxury

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

Lexus gives us another sneak peek of its three-row crossover.

Despite the three-row crossover being the top choice for an overwhelming amount of buyers, Lexus has been strangely absent in this space. The old Lexus RX350L wasn’t all that great, featuring awkward styling and a third row that was suitable only for kids. The Lexus GX and LX were big, chunky off-road beasts, with third-row seats that were also not all that comfortable. Now, Lexus is finally giving the segment a credible threat – the latest teasers of the forthcoming Lexus TX crossover show off a six-passenger three-row setup that looks to be a credible threat to other competitors in the segment.

The Lexus TX will be different from the Lexus LX or GX. Whereas those two SUVs are truck-based body-on-frame behemoths, the TX is car-based. It’s expected to essentially be a very nice version of the recently released Toyota Grand Highlander. However, the Grand Highlander can be had in seven or eight-passenger form. The Lexus TX’s rear third row only seats two, that when coupled with the captain’s chairs, only makes for a six-passenger layout. We can’t see the dashboard, but from what we can see from the front passenger door trim, there look to be significant changes interior-wise from the Grand Highlander.

We expect that the Lexus TX will probably have similar powertrain options as the Grand Highlander. That means Toyota’s new Hybrid Max setup will likely show up here, offering improved performance over the standard Toyota Hybrid System found in other models.

The Lexus TX will debut via live stream, on June 8, at 8 PM Eastern.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here