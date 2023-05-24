The 2024 BMW 5 Series And i5 Debut With More Power, More Tech, And New Style

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

BMW’s iconic 5 Series gets a whole new look.

The BMW 5- Series has been a stalwart in the midsized luxury sedan segment. Whereas other manufacturers have crossover-ized their sedan offerings or just eschewed the market altogether, BMW has remained committed to offering a 5 Series. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t rolled with the changing market, of course not. The all-new 5 Series has stepped up to the plate, offering new powertrains, new styling, more technology, and electrified power to compete in a new age.

Multiple Electrification Options, And More Power

The latest BMW 5 Series’s powertrains might look a little familiar, because well, they’re carryovers from the old car. The same 2.0-liter turbo sees service under hood, but power is up 7 horsepower for a grand total of 255 horsepower. The 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder has had a healthy 48-horsepower bump, bringing power up to a muscle-car-esque 375 horsepower. These engines feature mild hybrid systems, that can temporarily boost torque output to a whopping 398 ft/lbs in the six-cylinder model.

However, the focus seems to be largely on BMW’s new fully electric model – the i5. The i5 M60 xDrive is now the model line’s flagship. It has a 335 horsepower rear motor and a front motor with 257 horsepower. Together, they make 549 ft/lbs of torque and can rocket the electric 5 Series to 60 in as little as 3.7 seconds.

For those who don’t want or need all that power, a single-motor eDrive40 i5 will also be available, as well as plug-in hybrid 530e models.

New Interior, and Exterior, and more Tech

The exterior changes show the new 5 Series falling in line with the rest of the BMW lineup, albeit with a new twist. The side surfacing is cleaner than what we’ve seen from the brand in years past, but there are new touches, like the two-tone dark-colored rocker panels. The grille can even glow if you so desire.

Inside, the almost architectural design ethos of the BMW i7 shows up here, too. The curved 12.7 and 14.9-inch gauge cluster and infotainment screens mounted in tandem occupy most of the real estate. The car runs the latest version of BMW’s operating system, which allows for goodies like in-car video games, or the ability for hands-free driving where simply looking at a mirror will let the car change lanes by itself.

The latest BMW 5 Series will start rolling out in October 2023, with the plug-in hybrid making its way to the U.S. in 2024.

