The 2024 Volvo EX30 Aims To Sell Big With Its Attractive $34,950 Price

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

Volvo’s promising big range for a not-so-big price.

The smallest, and latest Volvo EV is finally here – The 2024 Volvo EX30. Debuting in Milan, one of the most fashionable cities in the world, the EX30 comes on the global entry-level premium EV crossover segment promising big range, and big power. Yet, the price is surprisingly not all that big.

The EX30 looks to fall in line with what we’ve come to expect from Volvo’s latest crop of EV crossovers. Like the EX90 flagship, the EX30 has clean lines, and tidy proportions, but still manages to look sophisticated and expensive despite its small physical size. The EX30 is boxy, yet somewhat rounded around the edges, with a roofline and hoodline that are a little more relaxed than the slightly larger and blockier XC40 crossover. The Volvo badge sits in the center of where the grille would normally be on an ICE car, adding to the sleek, minimalistic front fascia. In short, the EX30 is a slick-looking little crossover.

Now that the car’s officially been revealed, we can see more angles and details of the EX30s centralized interior. As stated a few days ago, the EX30 eschews typical door speakers, window switches, and even a gauge cluster, for alternatives mounted in the middle of the car. The speakers have been replaced with a home entertainment-style soundbar that stretches across the dashboard cowl. The gauge cluster has been integrated into the center-mounted infotainment screen, and the window switches sit forward of the center console.

Cross Country Flair

Volvo didn’t waste any time here; available for order in 2024, the EX30 Cross Country adds off-road style and capability to the crossover. It’s got more ground clearance, bigger wheels with chunkier tires, and a fleet of visual cues to make the crossover stand out. The skid plates and rubber-look body inserts make the EX30 ready for when the going gets tough.

Sophisticated EV Platform

Volvo has strong goals for the EX30. When optioned in single-motor trim with the extended-range NM, the brand is aiming for a maximum of 275 miles of range. But if the buyer is in search of outright speed, then the dual-motor setup’s 422 horsepower may be just the ticket. Volvo says the dual-motor AWD EX30 can scoot to 60 MPH in 3.4 seconds, making it Volvo’s fastest accelerating car.

Twin-motor EX30s will be able to DC fast charge at a maximum rate of 153 KW.

Very Competitive Pricing

The EX30’s starting price isn’t all that high, given its premium aspirations. At the base price of $34,950, the EX30 is an EV that is priced directly against premium gas-powered competitors. Its base price put it squarely in the sights of the BMW X1, or well-equipped versions of the Buick Encore GX. Even against Volvo’s own stable, it undercuts the fully electric C40 by about $20,000 while offering more range.

At least from what we can see, the 2024 Volvo EX30 makes a strong case for itself, not just amongst other EV models. The EX30 is already open for reservations. Production and delivery is expected to start in early 2024.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here