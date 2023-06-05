The Lexus LBX Is A Pint-Sized Hybrid Crossover Meant For Europe

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

This is the smallest Lexus ever made. Should it come our way?

It’s a big week for Lexus. In the United States, the TX crossover will debut on June 8. But, in Europe, a pint-sized crossover enters a very important segment in its market. The Lexus LBX is a small hybrid crossover that will act as the entry-level offering for the lineup.

Underneath its stylish skin, the Lexus LBX uses the same platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross, a subcompact crossover that slots under the Corolla Cross (and is not sold in the US or Canada). Thus, the LBX gets the same powertrain as the Yaris Cross; a 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid setup good for 136 horsepower. The LBX is front-wheel-drive, but AWD is optional.

The LBX is tiny, about 165 inches in length, or about a foot shorter than the Lexus UX250. Still, the LBX wears its proportions well. It uses Lexus’s latest design language, meaning, the fussy panel surfacing and predator-style grille have been replaced with softer and cleaner styling. The interior is decidedly simpler than Lexus products of yore, too – the touchpad infotainment navigation has been replaced with a simpler 9.8-inch touchscreen. It all looks premium, similar to what we’ve seen on the latest NX and RX crossovers.

The Lexus LBX is meant for Europe, with deliveries coming to European showrooms in early 2024. However, the Lexus LBX could be a solid competitor against the Buick Envista, if Lexus decided to make the crossover available in the U.S. or Canada. Lexus did say that the LBX would be sold in markets outside of Europe.

