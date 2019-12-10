Last Chance Win a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T (or You Can Choose $80,000)

AutoGuide.com

The holidays are here – so what better time to get into that giving spirit and help out a great cause? Even better: your giving can potentially put you on the receiving end of a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T.

TRI Industries is proud to be running a new sweepstakes featuring another exciting automotive grand prize, your very own Porsche 911. Here’s how it works: every donation you make to the Illinois-based non-profit earns you multiple sweepstakes entries. Plus, when you use our exclusive promo code VS3X at checkout, you’ll receive TRIPLE the entries, effectively doubling your chances of winning!

But you’d better hurry – the sweepstakes closes at 3 PM CST on December 30th. Enter now to get your tickets today before it’s too late!

About the 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T

Few sports coupes have the heritage or the reputation of the 911 Carrera. These rear-engined wonders are a showcase of the latest and best of German performance engineering and construction. Drawing inspiration from the 1986 Clubsport, the 2019 Porsche Carrera T is a lightened, stiffened, and higher-performing version of the 911. A twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine makes 370 horsepower and comes with a manual transmission, making the Carrera T the perfect blend of sports car performance and Porsche fit and finish.

Detailed Specs

Let’s take a closer look at the 2019 Porsche Carrera T that’s yours to win:

A turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine with 370 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque

A 7-speed manual transmission with short gearing

20-inch Sport wheels and Performance tires

4-wheel steering

PASM™ Sport Suspension

A limited-slip differential with torque vectoring for improved handling

Sport Chrono® with Track App

A GT weight-saving package for even better performance

Who the Sweepstakes Supports

TRI Industries is a registered 503(c)(3) non-profit and a premier employer of Americans with disabilities, as well as the leading supplier of AbilityOne® remanufactured imaging supplies. All of the proceeds raised by this sweepstakes help meet the daily operating needs of TRI Industries.

Based out of Vernon Hills, Illinois, TRI Industries is a proud member of the federal government’s AbilityOne® network of suppliers, cultivating an environment of support, growth, and opportunity among individuals with various disabilities, including disabled veterans and the blind. An example of government at its best, the mission of the AbilityOne® program is first and foremost to provide employment opportunities for those most in need. The program also serves Federal customers by providing high quality products delivered on time at a reasonable price, while the American taxpayer benefits from reduced disability payments made to people with significant disabilities and the increased tax revenues their employment generates.

Your support goes a long way, so enter now to donate to a great cause, and secure your chance to win this amazing car!