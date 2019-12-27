AutoGuide.com’s Most Popular Car Reviews of 2019

AutoGuide.com

We’ve driven hundreds of cars over the last 12 months here at Autoguide.com. From humble hatchbacks to stunning supercars, 2019 will go down as a quality vintage, and here are the ones you read most, dear readers.

The list covers our most popular reviews of the year. It leans more towards the everyday side of the scale: two luxury brands end up on the list, and every single one of the top 10 feature four doors. This year, your most-read reviews largely represented what you see on the roads. That lined up with where we’ve seen the market heading the last few years: trucks and crossovers dominated the traditional three-box shape. All that being said, there were a few big surprises. Literally.

We always strive to deliver a thorough, realistic view of every car we test and will continue bringing that to you in the new decade. So sit back, maybe even with a turkey leftovers sandwich, and check out our most popular reviews of 2019.

What we said:

“GM’s brand-new 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine is a little gem.”

A compression ignition half-ton Silverado almost makes too much sense. There’s that stump-pulling torque in a package that’s more wieldy than heavy duty rigs. Chevrolet’s 3.0-liter inline-six also extends the time between fill-ups, a welcome feature as more and more trucks pull double duty as family vehicles.

Loading …

What we said:

“Comfortable, spacious and economical, the Jeep Compass is a competent small crossover.”

The Compass is the hard-working, often-overlooked member of the Jeep family. It’s not the standard-bearer Grand Cherokee nor the cute lil’ Renegade. Its right-sized approach and economical four-cylinder engine helped propel the Compass up the list with that famous Jeep determination.

Loading …

What we said:

“It’s quite clear that Toyota’s reputation for building a rugged go-anywhere truck is well deserved.”

The Tacoma got a refresh this year, bringing with it a light facelift and much-welcomed interior tech. It’s still the same basic package otherwise, with a near-perfect blend of TRD-enhanced, go-anywhere attitude and that legendary Toyota reliability. Is it any wonder the Taco remains one of the vehicles that best hold their value?

Loading …

What we said:

“With impressive refinement, efficiency and reasonably affordably pricing, there’s no reason not to buy the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.”

Are you picking up on a trend here? That’s three trucks in four entries, and the second half-ton diesel-powered one at that. It’s not hard to see why though: the Ram 1500 offers a fantastic interior, smart user interface, smooth ride, and a powerful diesel V6. That you can get the derv motor in most trims just makes it more appealing.

Loading …

What we said:

“Sensible and spacious, the new 2020 Ford Escape should be a compelling option in the compact-crossover segment.”

The reborn Escape, new from the ground up for 2020, is a big deal for Ford. The Escape is the Blue Oval’s bread and butter, second in sales to only the F-150. The new, softer-looking model comes in a variety of flavors, including a plug-in hybrid model coming to dealers in a few months.

Loading …

What we said:

“The 2020 Nissan Versa sedan is a mostly likable back-to-basics small car. Really, its plusses outweigh the handful of downsides.”

Car buyers appreciate honesty, and on that metric the Versa is tough to beat. It doesn’t pretend to be anything other than a capable compact car, but the little Nissan offers enough standard kit to shame even mid-tier cars of a decade ago. It also kicks off a string of—shock, gasp—actual cars on this list!

Loading …

What we said:

“Genesis is succeeding because it’s doing what so many other manufacturers can’t or won’t do, by offering cars that are safe and attractive, exceptionally well-built, and a great value.”

Genesis takes the strategy of Hyundai up into the luxury market. So far it’s served it well: we called the fun-loving G70 sport sedan our 2019 Car of the Year, after all. The flagship G90 trades the corner carving for a plusher, cocooning experience. For 2020 it also wraps it in a new exterior design that may or may not please everyone, but is certainly unique in a segment known for staid conservatism.

Loading …

What we said:

“Smoother, quieter and better than ever before, the 2020 Subaru Legacy is a much more capable rival to the Camry, Accord and Mazda6.”

Subaru continues to go from strength to strength, and our readers responded in kind this year. Brand new for 2020, the Legacy addressed previous weak spots like interior quality. It still offers that traditional Subaru all-wheel drive system, something other brands are starting to offer in the class but that none have had for the decades that Subaru has. That experience is a big part of the Legacy’s appeal.

Loading …

What we said:

“In keeping with Lincoln’s ‘Quiet Luxury’ tagline, the Aviator’s sumptuous cabin is comfortable and serene, free of unwanted noise. The ride is appropriately smooth for an American Luxury vehicle, but never does it feel sloppy, at least when equipped with the optional air suspension system.”

The McConnaissance is real, and it’s even rubbing off on Lincoln. With the Texan fronting the brand’s ads these few years, Lincoln has transformed, arguably offering the strongest American take on luxury this decade. The Aviator is the latest in the brand’s resurgence, a seven-seat SUV complete with plenty of tech and powerful engines (including a hybrid option).

Loading …

What we said:

“Subaru’s all-new, sixth-generation Outback is the perfect station wagon for modern times. It’s roomy and refined, feature laden and safe.”

Take that, crossovers! The Subaru Outback, a lifted Legacy in all but name now, was the most popular review of the year here at AutoGuide.com. The higher ride height offers the nod to off-road capability the market pretty much demands these days, but the Outback is still clearly a car. It also makes Subaru the only brand to appear twice here: that in itself is a good sign of the diversity on offer this year.

Loading …

Thank you to our readers for making 2019 another great year.