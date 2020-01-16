2021 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 Ditch the Turbos, Bring Back the Flat-Six

AutoGuide.com

Porsche has stuck to the old “no replacement for displacement” script with its latest evolution of the 718 Cayman and Boxster, the 394 hp GTS 4.0.

It’s a return to form for the mid-engined GTS, which moved to flat-four turbos in 2017. Well, most of the lineup: last year saw the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder bring back six-cylinder power. The new GTS 4.0 models share their engines with those top-shelf trims, but in a slightly detuned state. Horsepower is down just 20 to 394 hp, with the same 309 lb-ft torque rating as the GT4/Spyder. Like those models the GTS has the ability to shut off a bank of cylinders during light use. The flat-six will sing its way up to 7,800 rpm through a standard sport exhaust, and drivers will conduct the orchestra via the sweet-shifting six-speed manual: there’s no PDK option here.

Compared to the now-retired 2.5-liter turbo GTS, that’s a bump of 29 hp and the same torque figure with the row-your-own ‘box. The GTS 4.0’s 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds shaves a tenth off the sprint, and both the hardtop and convertible won’t run out of steam until 182 mph.

Needless to say, enthusiasts should be pleased.

Following the GTS tradition, both Cayman and Boxster 4.0s feature darkened head- and taillights, plus black lip spoilers, front air intakes, and badging. The 20-inch wheels, wrapped in 235/35 ZR tires up front and 265/35 ZRs out back, are black as well. Sitting behind them are larger brakes than the 2019 GTS, measuring 13.8 inches in front and 13.0 in the rear. Porsche’s ceramic composite discs are an option.

Standard equipment includes Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which drops the 718 0.78 inches closer to terra firma. Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) and a mechanical limited-slip differential are also standard, ensuring it puts power to the ground with ruthless efficiency.

Alcantara covers much of the interior, including the steering wheel, center console, doors, gear lever and the center section of the standard seats. Fixed-roof cars add it to the A-pillars and roof lining as well. Carbon fiber accents trim pieces are scattered throughout. Other trim options are available, as well as a package that picks out stitching and the tachometer in either red or white. A 7.0-inch touchscreen, with the Sport Chrono package as well as Porsche’s Track Precision App, is standard. Two upgraded sound systems round out the options list.

The 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 will begin showing up at dealers summer 2020. Expect price tags to hover in the mid $80,000 range before options.