Win a Ford Focus RS with $20,000 in Custom Modifications from Dream Giveaway!

AutoGuide.com

When we first reviewed the 2017 Ford Focus RS in 2016, our reviewer called it “one of the most fun, well-rounded sports cars I have ever driven.” The praise didn’t stop there either: later that year, we named it AutoGuide.com’s 2017 Car of the Year. But if you missed out on this high-performance Ford the first time around, now you’ve got a chance to see what all the fuss is about, thanks to this exciting prize package courtesy of Dream Giveaway.

Here’s how it works: every donation you make through Dream Giveaway earns you multiple giveaway entries. Plus, when you use our exclusive promo code AUTOGUIDE at checkout, you’ll receive two times the entries for donations over $25, effectively doubling your chances of winning!

But don’t delay – the sweepstakes closes on February 25th. Enter now to get your tickets today.

Ford Focus RS Prize Package Details

Here’s what you get if you’re the winner of the Dream Giveaway grand-prize: a 2017 Focus RS with a $45,000 MSRP, less than 2,500 miles on its odometer and an impressive assortment of modifications. Boasting excellent fuel economy and as much horsepower as a new Corvette, this track-ready and street legal Ford Focus RS is a worthy addition to any garage.

With a 450 horsepower 2.3L Ford Ecoboost engine — the same engine available in the Mustang and F150 – this tricked-out high-performance Ford features a six-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, all-wheel drive, a Quaife limited-slip front differential, plus extreme ultra high-performance Nexan N’Fera SUR4G tires and heated Recaro bucket seats.

It also comes with $20,000 of professional modifications — including over $7,000 in custom paintwork, an upgraded exhaust, aftermarket wheels, those Nexen performance tires, a 4-point bolt-in roll bar (note: the winner has the option of accepting the Focus without the roll bar), performance sway bars and a coilover suspension. But that’s not all: if you’re the grand-prize winner, Dream Giveaway will pay $10,000 toward the taxes, plus fly you to Clearwater, Florida to accept this great prize. So enter now for your chance to win!

About Dream Giveaway

Through Dream Giveaway fundraising promotions just like this, New Beginning Children’s Homes has been raising money for worthy charitable organizations since 2008. These funds have helped provide much-needed assistance to veterans, children, the homeless, victims of natural disasters, and many other worthwhile causes. New Beginning Children’s Homes is a registered 503(c)(3) organization, and your donation to win a Dream Giveaway prize is 100% tax-deductible. The funds raised from this and other Dream Giveaway promotions goes to support charities such as MADD, Honor Flight, Smile Network International, National Guard Educational Foundation, Detroit Rescue Mission, and Bright Pink. To learn more, click here.

Your support goes a long way, so enter now to donate to a great cause, and secure your chance to win this amazing car!