Acura Leak Suggests Type S MDX and ILX Replacements Too

It looks like Acura isn’t kidding around about the return of the Type S, if a recent leak is to be believed.

Just last week, Acura showed off the exciting 2021 TLX Type S. With a bespoke 3.0-liter turbo V6 and sharp new looks, it promises a return to a more dynamic attitude at the Japanese brand. Now a supposed leak suggests the TLX won’t be the only Acura to wear the badge over the next two model years.

Fan forum Acurazine first caught the story, with a post linking to the alleged 2020 Acura dealers virtual meeting. Sure enough the link went inactive pretty quickly, but users were able to capture the most tantalizing aspect: the new product slide. It lists the TLX, but also adds the next-generation MDX to the mix, and an as-yet-unnamed ILX replacement. Even better, both are lined up for a Type S variant.

An MDX Type S seems like the more straightforward option. SUVs remain hot sellers, and it could conceivably use most of the TLX Type S’ hardware. SH-AWD and that 3.0-liter turbo V6, pumping out somewhere between 350 and 400 horsepower? Here in 2020 that sounds almost too logical.

It’s the other car that has us more intrigued. Acura wouldn’t even give the name to its dealers, which suggests the ILX badge isn’t long for this world. The luxury brand has used CSX and RSX for its smallest four- and two-door offerings before, but both would represent a departure from the current convention. Acura could even follow Lincoln’s lead and return to proper names: few badges retain the goodwill that “Integra” does. It remains an important touchpoint for the brand: Acura Canada’s AVP Emile Korkor even compared the new TLX to the Integra in our recent interview.

Whatever the “New Compact Sedan” is called, it could borrow its drivetrain from the Civic Type R. We love Honda’s hot hatch—especially in updated 2020 form—but there’s certainly those out there that would prefer a look a little less aggressive. An SH-AWD model could even go hunting cars like the Mercedes A45 AMG.

The slide confirms two other details as well: the NSX will live at least until 2022, and both it and the RDX will do without a Type S version.

As ever with these sorts of leaks, don’t take any of it as confirmed yet—plans can change, especially in the current global climate. That said, we’re excited for Acura’s future, and look forward to finding out more.

(h/t Autoblog)