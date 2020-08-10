2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Finally Adds V8 Power

AutoGuide.com

Maserati has dropped the Levante Trofeo’s 580-horsepower, Ferrari-built V8 into both the Ghibli and Quattroporte.

Ah, finally. After the Maserati Levante Trofeo stormed onto the scene a few years ago with its powerful, 580-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine, we’ve been wondering when the Modenese automaker would gift its sedans with the same powerplant. That day has come, with Maserati announcing early Monday that the mid-size Ghibli—and the full-size Quattroporte sibling—is getting the Trofeo treatment for 2021.

To celebrate the announcement, the trident brand is using the most Italian color scheme possible. The Quattroporte picks up a particularly eye-catching shade of green, while the Ghibli gets a deep red hue. The Levante sticks to white. Subtle.

In Maserati’s defence, a trio of vehicles all sporting nearly 600 ponies each probably shouldn’t be subtle. So the team has given all three Trofeo models a round of visual updates to set them apart from lesser trims. 21-inch “Orione” wheels are standard on the Ghibli and Quattroporte, with 22-inch examples available on the Levante. Bright red trim sits underneath the badges and the lower edges of the classic porthole vents. Both sedans also sport redesigned taillights, which Maserati says are inspired by the 3200 GT. No, that doesn’t mean the unusual boomerang-style shape; rather, it’s the interior lighting elements that nod to the classic coupe.

An all-black grille puts the focus squarely on the Maserati badge, and there’s carbon fiber trim in the front air ducts and rear extractor. The weave is all over the interior too, stretching across the door panels, main dash, and center console.

Loading …

Speaking of the experience inside, both of the sedans pick up the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system from the Levante as well. Selectable driving modes are naturally part of the package, as well as launch control. Maserati has fitted both sedans with a larger 10.1-inch central infotainment screen, and included an Active Driving Assist capable of functioning on city roads as well as the usual highways. Full-grain natural leather covers the seats, dash, and door panels, while the front headrests feature the Trofeo badge.

The Trofeo sedans both stick to rear-wheel drive, which is likely why their 0–60 mph times of 4.3 (Ghibli) and 4.5 seconds (Quattroporte) are ever so slightly slower than the all-paw Levante. On the other hand, they’re up to 440 lb lighter than their high-riding sibling and—if you can find a stretch of de-restricted road long enough—won’t run out of steam until 202 mph. The Ghibli Trofeo also benefits from a standard-fit limited-slip differential.

…

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.