Hyundai Spins Ioniq Off Into EV Sub-Brand; First SUV Arrives Early 2021

The new EV-only sub-brand will feature three models by 2024.

In a surprise move, Hyundai has announced Ioniq will become a dedicated sub-brand starting next year. The name has so far existed on the back of the company’s compact Prius-fighter, which includes a full battery electric option. By 2024, three distinct models will feature Ioniq branding, kicking off with—what else—a mid-size SUV early 2021.

The first Ioniq model, dubbed Ioniq 5, will be based off the angular 45 Concept of last year. Those who remember the funky hatchback, which itself drew inspiration from Hyundai’s very first concept car, will note it wasn’t a crossover, but a low-slung car. The production model will use Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which features both fast charging and what Hyundai is promising as “plentiful driving range.”

Both of the other planned Ioniq models will use E-GMP as well. These include “6”, a sedan drawing inspiration from the stunning Hyundai Prophecy concept, as well as a larger SUV called “7”. The sedan will arrive in 2022, with the range-topping 7 showing up in 2024. Hyundai says odd numbers will signify SUVs for Ioniq, with even numbers for sedans.

Ioniq will be the spearhead in Hyundai’s push to become the third-largest producer of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025, targeting 560,000 BEV sales. The entire Hyundai Motor Group is aiming even higher, with a goal of 1 million units in five years.

Hyundai didn’t say what the future holds for the original and current Ioniq EV, however. The 2020 model now boasts an improved range of 170 miles, and a high 133 mpge rating from the EPA. It appears it will go the way of the Genesis Coupe.

To celebrate the debut of the Ioniq as a brand, Hyundai turned the London Eye into an enormous letter Q. It’s the first move in the sub-brand’s “I’m in Charge” advertising campaign, which “promotes empowerment of the environment and diverse lifestyles.”

We saw Toyota attempt to spin off Prius into a sub-brand of sorts 10 years ago with the v and c models, both of which fizzled out with the latest generation. Is it a better time for Ioniq? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

