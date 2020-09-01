2021 Dodge Charger Pricing Announced: Starts at $31,490, Redeye $80,090

AutoGuide.com

Dodge’s veteran sedan sees prices hold steady for V6 models; small increases for V8s.

Dodge brought out the big guns earlier this year with the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The most powerful production Charger ever sits at the top of the 2021 lineup, a 203-mph rocket with a $80,090 admission price. Elsewhere in the lineup however, the stickers have either held steady from 2020, or moved a few hundred dollars north.

For 2021, the Charger lineup again kicks off at $31,490 for the rear-drive SXT model (including destination). From there buyers will need to pony up an additional $2,000 for the GT model. Both are also available with all-wheel drive, requiring an extra $3,600 and $3,000 for either trim, respectively. Both come with the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6, producing 292 hp and 260 lb-ft in the rear-drive model; the others all bump that up to an even 300 ponies and 264 lb-ft thanks to a cold-air induction system and sports exhaust. The AWD models also benefit from new standard-fit 20-inch wheels.

The naturally-aspirated V8 lineup is where we see marginal price increases. The Charger R/T moves up $500 (to $38,490); the Scat Pack shifts $600 (to $42,590); the Scat Pack Widebody, just $100 ($48,090). The small changes in the price tags are representative of the carryover specs.

Beyond that are the wild Hellcat models. The “regular” Hellcat sees a 10-horsepower bump for 2021, now producing 717 hp and 650 lb-ft. Despite that, Dodge has slashed the price down to $71,490, or just over two grand below 2020’s price. Meanwhile the new top-dog, the 797-horsepower Charger Hellcat Redeye, debuts just north of $80,000 with destination. That’s roughly $100 per pony, which is a hell of a deal these days. Get it?

Dealers have begun taking orders for the 2021 Charger lineup, and deliveries should begin early in the new year.

