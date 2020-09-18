Ford Teases 2022 F-150 Electric, Will Be Most Powerful Pickup in the Lineup

AutoGuide.com

Twin-motor, zero-emission version of Ford’s best-seller will be available mid-2022.

Ford has given us our first look at the highly anticipated all-electric version of its new F-150 pickup. The single image showed up yesterday during a presentation at Ford’s Rouge vehicle production plant. The Blue Oval is investing $700 million into the plant, which will produce the EV pickup for a scheduled mid-2022 launch.

The all-electric F-150 will get a different front-end treatment from the regular truck, which debuts as a new-for-2021 model. The obvious change is the full-width LED signature, which stretches across the top of the grille. The grille itself is different too: the unique packaging of an EV means the F-150 no longer has to gulp down massive amounts of air up front. It looks blocked off, with a technical, polygonal pattern filling the space. Behind that, the F-150 will also pick up the traditional EV “frunk”, a weather-proofed storage space in the nose for added practicality.

In yesterday’s presentation, Ford COO Jim Farley confirmed the F-150 EV would have more torque and more horsepower than any other F-150. While it’s far too early for Farley and Ford to talk pricing, he did say that the brand is targeting a total cost of ownership that is some 40 percent less than a similar gas-engined truck.

Farley also took a not-too-subtle swipe at that other electric truck, the Tesla Cybertruck. “This is no gimmick, It is a work horse,” declared Farley. “It’s not a show horse, destined to a shiny garage filled with four luxury cars. It’s for serious truck owners.”

The electric F-150 is expected to feature the same worksite-friendly features as the rest of the 2021 model, including things like a foldaway shifter and a 7.2-kW charge port. How the latter item—as well as towing and hauling in general—will affect the F-150 Electric’s range will be a major talking point. We’ll know more about the electrified pickup as we get closer to its mid-2022 debut.

