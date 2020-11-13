2022 Honda Civic Will Debut on Twitch November 17

AutoGuide.com

The 11th-generation model will be shown in close-to-production prototype form.

The world may want SUVs, but compact cars are still an important segment for many automakers. That includes Honda, with the Civic routinely being topping the class in terms of sales figures. The current model has been on sale since the 2016 model year, making it one of the oldest remaining entries in the segment. Honda has confirmed we’ll see its successor early next week, with a prototype of the 2022 model set to debut on November 17.

Starting at 17:00 that day, you’ll be able to tune into a special livestream on Twitch to catch the debut. Honda is keen to leverage Twitch’s 17.5 million daily visitors, which skews toward Millennials and Gen Z kids. That’s no coincidence: a recent Strategic Vision study found the Civic to be the most popular amongst those two generations.

This being a teaser and all, Honda is keeping the whole look of this Civic prototype draped in secrecy. The video does give us some potential spoilers though. From the nose to the rear decklid, it’s clear already that the Japanese automaker has toned down the sometimes-fussy design elements of the standard car. The distinctive taillight treatment of the last model is also gone, replaced with more traditional tapering taillights. Other features that star in the teaser, no matter how brief, include big gloss black wheels and a dual-tip exhaust setup.

Honda specifically calls this the Civic Sedan Prototype, essentially confirming the coupe is dead. The hatchback, meanwhile, is expected to continue. As luck would have it, we saw the new Civic pass by recently, complete with CR-V driver in tow and full camo gear, while on the recent 2021 Genesis GV80 launch.

It’s too early to call what will show up under the hood of the Civic. Our bet is on the same or very similar small-displacement four-cylinders, at least for the regular and (eventual) Civic Si models. The Type R is more of a mystery: the rumor mill has suggested the new Type R could use electrified power. Honda’s inoffensive CVT will likely handle shifting duties for most, though the Si and Type are also likely candidates for a genuine row-your-own manual transmission.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to find out. The livestream begins at 17:00 EST on November 17, with the Civic’s reveal pencilled in for 18:45.